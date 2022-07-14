Michael Hooper – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Michael Hooper is an Australian professional rugby union player Here is everything you need to know about Garry Ringrose, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Michael Hooper Facts

Birth Place New South Wales, Australia Father’s Name David Hooper Mother’s Name Raeleen Hooper Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth (2022) $ 3 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 30 Date of Birth 26 October 1991



School St Pius x College Nationality Australian Wife Kate Howard Children No Social Media Instagram

Michael Hooper Career

Michael Kent Hooper is an Australian professional rugby union player who is also the captain of the Australian national team he plays as an openside flanker.

Hooper represented Australia under 20 at the 2011 IRB Junior World Championship where he was named International Player of the Tournament. He made his debut for the Brumbies in 2010 but his big breakthrough came when he signed for the Waratahs for the 2013 season.

Michael Hooper is a John Eales Medal winner (Planet Rugby)

Hooper was named captain for the Waratah clash with the Queensland Reds. He went on to play all the remaining games of the season including the Grand Final against the Crusaders in which he captained the side to a 33-32 win a ANZ Stadium.

Hooper made his international debut for the Wallabies against Scotland, in Newcastle, on 5 June 2012. Australia lost 9-6. He won his 50th cap against Argentina in the 2015 Rugby World Cup semi-final and his 100th against New Zealand, in Wellington, in October 2020.

He reached his half-century in three years and four months – a record. Hooper, at 22, was the third-youngest Australian captain after Trevor Allan (21 in 1947) and Jimmy Flynn (20 in 1914).

Michael Hooper is the third-youngest captain of the Australian Rugby Union Team (Fox Sports)

The John Eales Medal, named after the World Cup-winning Wallaby captain, is awarded, by the Australian Rugby Union and the Rugby Union Players’ Association, to the leading Australian Player of the Year. It is voted match-by-match by players and Hooper won it in 2013, 2016 and 2020, becoming the second three-time winner after Israel Folau.

Michael Hooper Family and Personal Life

Michael was born on 29 October 1991 in New South Wales, Australia to parents David and Raeleen Hooper. Father David Hooper, who is from Kent, played for Blackheath and emigrated to Australia when he was 24. He also played at Manly.

There is not much information about his academic career. However, he loves travelling and playing video games.

Michael Hooper’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Michael married his long-time partner Kate Howard. They got married in an intimate wedding attended by close friends and family. Michael bought a new home in Manly with his wife Kate at the end of 2020. They don’t have any children yet.

Michael Hooper with his beautiful wife Kate Howard (Fox Sports)

There is not much information about Kate. However, she is often seen cheering for her husband in the stadium.

FAQs about Michael Hooper

What is Michael Hooper’s net worth? Michael Hooper has a net worth of approximately $3 million. How old is Michael Hooper? Micahel is 30 years old Which club did Michael make his debut in? Micahel made his debut for Queensland Reds Who is Michael married to? Michael is married to Kate Howard Does Michael have any children? No

Read More: