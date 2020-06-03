Mesut Ozil is one of the greatest of playmakers of all-time, and here is all about his net worth and more

Net Worth (2020) $100million Salary (2020) $24million Age 31 Date of Birth 15 October, 1988 International team Germany Current club Arsenal

Net worth

Mesut Ozil is believed to have a net worth of over $100million in the year 2020.

He is also the highest-earning player at Arsenal, earning $24m per year as per his 2017 contract.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his side’s fourth goal against Huddersfield (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

He is believed to be the second highest-earning player in the English Premier League after David de Gea.

Forbes estimated his earnings for the year 2020 to be around $28.7m and has ranked him as the 49th highest-paid athlete in the world.

Club Career

Mesut Ozil began his senior career in his hometown at the club Schalke 04, in the Bundesliga.

Mesut Ozil poses during the Bundesliga 1st Team Presentation of FC Schalke 04 (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

After two seasons with them, he moved onto Werder Bremen. It was at this club he had come into the centre of media attention after he had finished as the top assist maker in all of Europe, in the 2009-10 season with 25 assists to his name.

Claudio Pizarro celebrates scoring his second goal with team mate Mesut Ozil (L) (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

This feat saw him earning a big-money move to Real Madrid. His first season at La Liga was a memorable one, winning Copa del Rey and the league title while he made 17 assists.

And after finishing as runners-up to FC Barcelona in the 2012-13 season, te German playmaker made a move to Arsenal FC which made him the most expensive German player of all time.

Mezut Ozil celebrates after scoring Real’s opening goal against Zaragoza. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

He brought instant success to the Gunners, ending their 9-year trophy drought by winning the FA Cup. He also made the most number of assists in the 2015-16 season, with 19 to his name.

International Career

Because of his Turkish roots, Ozil was available to play for Germany and Turkey, but he chose the former. He made his debut for the senior side in 2009 in a friendly.

Ozil was called up to the national squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He made remarkable progress in the tournament and was part of the team of the tournament squad.

Lukas Podolski, Jerome Boateng and Mesut Oezil (L-R) celebrate on stage at the German team victory ceremony on July 15, 2014 in Berlin. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Ozil outdid himself in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Winning the World Cup with the German side, he also finished as the tournament’s top assist maker.

However, his 2018 World Cup campaign was forgettable under Joachim Low. He was widely criticised for his underwhelming performances even though he had the highest chance creation in the team.

Retirement from National Team

Mesut had posed for a picture with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan alongside his teammate, Ilkay Gundogan. Both of whom were of Turkish descent.

His picture was a popularity booster move for the politician and this photo op was heavily criticised in Germany. With the FIFA World Cup, things were tense for the Gunner.

Following the flop at the World Cup, the German announced his retirement from the National Team and ended up drawing flak from his countrymen and media.

Personal Life

Ozil is a devout and pious Muslim and has visited the holy cities of Mecca and Medina several times.

Mesut Ozil celebrates after scoring with Sead Kolasinac (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Ozil began dating his current wife, Amine Gulse in 2017. The former Miss Turkey starlet and Ozil got married in 2019 and the Turkish President Erdogan presided as the Best Man.

In March 2020, the couple were blessed with a baby girl called Eda.

He and his teammate, Sead Kolasinac were the targets of a motorcycle attack a few months back.

However, Kolasinac foiled the attack and both players were safe.

Ozil signed a sponsorship deal with German sportswear and equipment supplier Adidas in the year 2013. He has appeared in commercials for Adidas Predator boots with other star players such as Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale, Thomas Muller and James Rodríguez.

Mesut Ozil holds his new Predator boots during the adidas presentation of the new campaign Welcoming Mesut to the family. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Ozil launched his own logo in 2013, which he can be seen sporting

Ozil’s iconic ‘M’ celebration is a tribute to his niece Mira. This has also been included in the FIFA games.

His autobiography, The Magic of the Game / Gunning for Greatness, was released in March 2017.

Charity Work

Mesut Ozil had donated his 2014 World Cup winnings to pay for the medical surgery of 23 sick Brazilian children.

In 2016, he visited the refugee camp of Zataari in Jordan.

Mesut Ozil (R) of Germany and Martin Caceres of Uruguay battle for the ball during the international charity match between Germany and Uruguay (Photo by Joern Pollex/Bongarts/Getty Images)

In 2017, he invited a child while working with My Shining Star, to make a cancer patient’s dream come true.