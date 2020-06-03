Mesut Ozil is one of the greatest of playmakers of all-time, and here is all about his net worth and more
|Net Worth (2020)
|$100million
|Salary (2020)
|$24million
|Age
|31
|Date of Birth
|15 October, 1988
|International team
|Germany
|Current club
|Arsenal
Net worth
Mesut Ozil is believed to have a net worth of over $100million in the year 2020.
He is also the highest-earning player at Arsenal, earning $24m per year as per his 2017 contract.
He is believed to be the second highest-earning player in the English Premier League after David de Gea.
Forbes estimated his earnings for the year 2020 to be around $28.7m and has ranked him as the 49th highest-paid athlete in the world.
Club Career
Mesut Ozil began his senior career in his hometown at the club Schalke 04, in the Bundesliga.
After two seasons with them, he moved onto Werder Bremen. It was at this club he had come into the centre of media attention after he had finished as the top assist maker in all of Europe, in the 2009-10 season with 25 assists to his name.
This feat saw him earning a big-money move to Real Madrid. His first season at La Liga was a memorable one, winning Copa del Rey and the league title while he made 17 assists.
And after finishing as runners-up to FC Barcelona in the 2012-13 season, te German playmaker made a move to Arsenal FC which made him the most expensive German player of all time.
He brought instant success to the Gunners, ending their 9-year trophy drought by winning the FA Cup. He also made the most number of assists in the 2015-16 season, with 19 to his name.
International Career
Because of his Turkish roots, Ozil was available to play for Germany and Turkey, but he chose the former. He made his debut for the senior side in 2009 in a friendly.
Ozil was called up to the national squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He made remarkable progress in the tournament and was part of the team of the tournament squad.
Ozil outdid himself in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Winning the World Cup with the German side, he also finished as the tournament’s top assist maker.
However, his 2018 World Cup campaign was forgettable under Joachim Low. He was widely criticised for his underwhelming performances even though he had the highest chance creation in the team.
Retirement from National Team
Mesut had posed for a picture with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan alongside his teammate, Ilkay Gundogan. Both of whom were of Turkish descent.
His picture was a popularity booster move for the politician and this photo op was heavily criticised in Germany. With the FIFA World Cup, things were tense for the Gunner.
Following the flop at the World Cup, the German announced his retirement from the National Team and ended up drawing flak from his countrymen and media.
Personal Life
Ozil is a devout and pious Muslim and has visited the holy cities of Mecca and Medina several times.
Ozil began dating his current wife, Amine Gulse in 2017. The former Miss Turkey starlet and Ozil got married in 2019 and the Turkish President Erdogan presided as the Best Man.
In March 2020, the couple were blessed with a baby girl called Eda.
He and his teammate, Sead Kolasinac were the targets of a motorcycle attack a few months back.
However, Kolasinac foiled the attack and both players were safe.
Sponsorships and Endorsements
Ozil signed a sponsorship deal with German sportswear and equipment supplier Adidas in the year 2013. He has appeared in commercials for Adidas Predator boots with other star players such as Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale, Thomas Muller and James Rodríguez.
Ozil launched his own logo in 2013, which he can be seen sporting
Ozil’s iconic ‘M’ celebration is a tribute to his niece Mira. This has also been included in the FIFA games.
His autobiography, The Magic of the Game / Gunning for Greatness, was released in March 2017.
Charity Work
Mesut Ozil had donated his 2014 World Cup winnings to pay for the medical surgery of 23 sick Brazilian children.
In 2016, he visited the refugee camp of Zataari in Jordan.
In 2017, he invited a child while working with My Shining Star, to make a cancer patient’s dream come true.