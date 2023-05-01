Melissa Sophia 2023 – Net Worth, Husband, Salary, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Melissa Sophia is a Professional makeup artist who became the host of the makeover show, 100% Hotter and in this article, we will see more about her Net Worth, Husband, Salary, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Melissa Sophia is an acclaimed makeup artist known for her exceptional talent and creativity in the beauty industry. With over a decade of experience, Melissa has honed her skills and has become a sought-after makeup artist in the industry.

Apart from her professional work, she is a popular influencer on social media.

Melissa Sophia is an acclaimed makeup artist known for her exceptional talent and creativity in the beauty industry. (Credits: @mellysophiamua Instagram)

Melissa Sophia Facts and Wiki

Birth Place London, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth $5 Million Age 35 Birthday December 14, 1987 Nationality British Husband Chris Varnavas Children NA Profession Makeup Artist Social Media Instagram

Melissa Sophia Networth

One of the most successful and well-known makeup artists in the business is Melissa Sophia. Her estimated net worth as of January 9, 2023, is an astonishing $5 million. She holds a significant position among the most well-known makeup artists because of her exceptional talent and knowledge in the industry.

Through her labour, Melissa Sophia has not only earned a sizeable amount of wealth but also a tremendous professional success, firmly establishing her position as a leading figure in the cosmetics sector.

Melissa Sophia Family

Melissa Sophia Husband – Chris Varnavas

Melissa is currently engaged to Chris Varnavas. The couple has been sharing a great time together and shares their lovely memories by posting on social media. Chris works as a Premier League Performance Consultant and has his own startup company AthleticDevelopmentClub. The fitness guy has worked with many popular football faces including Eddie Nketiah, and Rio Ferdinand.

Melissa is currently engaged to Chris Varnavas. (Credits: @mellysophiamua Instagram)

Melissa Sophia Body measurements, weight, height

The well-known makeup artist Melissa Sophia is 167.64 centimetres (5 feet, 6 inches) tall and 65 kilogrammes (143.3 pounds) in weight. Her reported physical measurements are 42 inches (106.68 cm). She has attractive black eyes and dark hair, which enhance her overall appearance. Melissa Sophia’s body measurements and figure statistics show off her gorgeous form, which goes well with her skills and success in the beauty business.

Melissa Sophia Cars and Tattoos

Melissa is one of the wealthiest people in the nation and has been known to own some cool and fancy cars. She has a decent car collection but has never been seen roaming around the city with her cars. She has never posted any of her tattoo pics on media. The fashion model has not inked her skin yet.

The estimated net worth of Melissa Sophia as of January 9, 2023, is an astonishing $5 million. (Credits: @mellysophiamua Instagram)

Melissa Sophia House

As a makeup artist and public figure, Melissa Sophia may choose to keep her personal life, including her home, private and separate from her professional career and hasn’t shared any pictures or videos of her house. The rich influencer might own a luxury villa and looks to be leading a peaceful and happy life with her husband.

Melissa Sophia Social Media

Melissa Sophia is a popular makeup artist who boasts a significant following on Instagram. Her Instagram account has amassed an impressive 400,000 followers, with 675 accounts that she follows in return. She has shared over 1707 posts on her profile, showcasing her talent and creativity in the field of makeup artistry. Through her social media presence, Melissa Sophia shares her work, tips, and beauty inspirations with her followers, building a strong community of makeup enthusiasts who appreciate her expertise and creativity in the beauty industry.

Through her social media presence, Melissa Sophia shares her work, tips, and beauty inspirations with her followers. (Credits: @mellysophiamua Instagram)

