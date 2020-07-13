Megan Rapinoe is one of the biggest female footballers in the world and here is all about her net worth, family, career, relationships and more

Net Worth (2020) $2million Salary (2020) $150,000 Age 35 Date of Birth 5 July, 1985 International team USA Current club OL Reign

Megan Rapinoe before the 2020 SheBelieves Cup match against Japan at Toyota Stadium on March 11, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Net Worth

Megan Rapinoe has a net worth in the region of $2million in 2020. A majority of that sum having been amassed from her exploits as a professional Women’s footballer.

The veteran is said to earn in the region of $150,000 every year. This is a decent sum when taking into account the small salaries that players of the NWSL earn.

Despite boasting much more experience, the former Lyon ace doesn’t earn near as much as her national teammates Alex Morgan or Julie Ertz. The pair are among the highest-earning women’s footballers in the world.

FRISCO, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States controls the ball against Japan during the first half of the 2020 SheBelieves Cup at Toyota Stadium on March 11, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Having been a member of the national team as well, it must be conceded that the 35-year-old doesn’t make near as much as she actually deserves for all her efforts over the years.

Career and achievements

The American started her youth career with Elk Grove Pride before bursting onto the scene with the Portland Pilots. Over the course of her illustrious career, Rapinoe has played for a multitude of teams across the continent, including in Australia, France and of course, the USA.

Chicago Red Stars, Philadelphia Independence, MagicJack, and Sydney FC have all employed Rapinoe’s services in the past. Her more recent stints came at Olympique Lyon and the Seattle Sounders.

Currently a member of OL Reign, the veteran boasts an impressive career record of over fifty club goals.

Megan Rapinoe and members of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team are honored at a ceremony at City Hall on July 10, 2019. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

She’s been a member of the USA national team since 2006. Over the years, it’s safe to say that Rapinoe has reached the summit of the women’s sport. Her international record is currently at 52 goals from 168 matches. However, there have been no signs of her slowing down because of her rising age.

She’s been an important part of the national team’s runs to multiple title victories in the past, including the 2015 and 2019 editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

She was part of the team that finished second in Germany in 2011, and also of the 2012 Olympics squad that secured the gold medal in London. Rapinoe had a sensational year in 2019, as she was named the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year. She also won the feminine version of the Ballon D’Or.

Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States takes a corner kick during the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying against Mexico (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Personal Life

Born in Redding, California, the American trickster knew from a young age that she was a lesbian.

Sue Bird (L) and Megan Rapinoe attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

She came out in the July 2012 edition of Out magazine, confirming her relationship with Sarah Walsh. After five years of dating, the pair of footballers broke off their relationship in 2013. In 2017, Rapinoe confirmed that she was seeing Seattle Storm player Sue Bird.

Rapinoe’s most recent endorsement deal was agreed with international luxury fashion brand Loewe earlier this year. She has long been associated with the FIFA Series of video games as well.

She was ranked as the 2nd best player in the rankings when Women’s football was included in the 2016 edition of the game.

Megan Anna Rapinoe and Juergen Klopp attend The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at the Teatro Alla Scala on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

She has also appeared on multiple TV shows, including The Today Show, The Daily Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live. She was also the subject of a documentary by Fox Sports.

Rapinoe was also in Nike’s renowned ‘Dream Crazier’ ad, which first appeared on screen during the 2019 Oscars. She has signed prior endorsement deals with the likes of Nike, Samsung, Procter And Gamble, Body Armor, Hulu and VISA.

Charity And Awareness

Rapinoe hit the headlines by kneeling during the American national anthem. This was in solidarity with the efforts of Colin Kaepernick, the 49ers quarterback who refused to stand during the national anthem as well.

The act was said to be a statement of support against racial profiling and discrimination against the minorities.

Megan Rapinoe celebrates her goal against Japan during the first half of the 2020 SheBelieves Cup (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Rapinoe has also been known to be a supporter of the Equal Pay for women movement. She was a member of the team that filed a lawsuit against the US Soccer federation of a potential gender inequality case.

She has also been a revered member of the pride movement and is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. The star is also the ambassador for Athlete Ally – an organisation fighting homophobia and transphobia in sports.