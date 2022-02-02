Who is Karina Grippaldi? Meet the wife of Mauricio Pochettino

Karina Grippaldi is a homemaker, and She is known for being the wife of one of the best head coaches in the world Mauricio Pochettino.

Grippaldi comes from Argentina, and she is known for being the partner of the current Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Karina Grippaldi Facts

Birth Place Argentina Father’s Name NA

Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $5 million Salary (2021) NA Age 49 Date of Birth 1973 University National University

Nationality Argentinian Husband Mauricio Pochettino.

Children 2 Children Social Media Instagram,

Karina Grippaldi and Mauricio Pochettino Families

Karina was born in 1973 in Argentina. There is not much information regarding her parents as she is a really private person and hasn’t disclosed any of it. Therefore, it is not known whether she has a sibling or not.

Tottenham Hotspur coach, Mauricio Pochettino and his wife Karina arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on September 23, 2019 at Teatro Alla Scala in Milan. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

On March 2nd 1972, Mauricio was born in Murphy, Argentina to his father, to his father, Hector Pochettino and his mother, Amalia Pochettino. His family is of Italian descent from Piedmont. He also has a sibling named Javier.

Karina Grippaldi husband, Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio is the former Argentine player and currently the head coach for Paris Saint-Germain. He started off as a central defender and began his career in 1989 with Primera Division club Newell’s Old Boys winning the league title.

He was transferred to the newly-promoted La Liga club Espanyol and helped win the 2000 Copa Del Rey, their first trophy in 60 years. After that, he joined Paris Saint Germain but returned to Espanyol in 2004 to win another Copa del Rey in 2006.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his sides second goal during the Premier League (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

After retiring as a player, Pochettino began his managerial career at Espanyol in 2009. However, he left the club due to financial disputes. In 2013 he was appointed at the Premier League club Southampton and led them to an eighth-place finish in the 2013-14 season.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur applauds the travelling fans after the UEFA Champions League match(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

He was signed by Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 and led them as league runner-up in the 2016-17 season and UEFA Champions League finalist in 2019. In 2021 he joined Paris Saint Germain as head coach.

Karina Grippaldi and Mauricio Pochettino Kids

Mauricio and Karina first met in a nightclub called Arrow, and it was love at first sight. They started dating each other back in 1991 when he was still playing for Newell’s Old Boys. After three years of dating, Mauricio and Karina tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in 1994. Their marriage has been going since then through all the ups and downs.

Mauricio with his wife Karina and sons Maurizio and Sebastino (Instagram)

The couple has two children together. In 1996 Karina gave birth to their first son Sebastino Pochettino, the fitness coach at Paris Saint Germain.

In 2002 the couple welcomed their second son Maurizio Pochettino who is currently playing for Watford.

Karina Grippaldi Profession, Career, Net Worth

Karina Grippaldi is a devoted mother and wife. However, she is mainly known for being the wife of Paris Saint Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino.

She was a good student and graduated in pharmacy from National University. Karina even used to work as a pharmacist. However, her current job is unknown as she is very private.

Karina doesn’t have a social media account, but it is estimated that she has a net worth of $5 million from all the endorsements and deals.

FAQs about Karina Grippaldi

When did Karina Grippaldi and Mauricio Pochettino get married? They got married in 1994 What is Karina doing now? She is a Homemaker. How old is Karina? Karina is 49 years old. Nationality of Karina Grippaldi? Karina Grippaldi is Argentine What is Karina’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $5 million.