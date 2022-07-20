Alessandra Navarra – Matteo Pessina Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Alessandra Navarra is famous for being the girlfriend of Italian footballer Matteo Pessina. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Alessandra Navarra is the stunning Italian woman who has become the life partner and biggest supporter of Matteo Pessina. The beautiful Italian lady loves making public appearances with her partner. However, she hasn’t shared much about her journey and childhood.

But, don’t worry, we have gathered all the data out there about Alessandra Navarra and have given it here in this article. So follow along in order to learn everything there is to know about the gorgeous girlfriend of Matteo Pessina.

Matteo Pessina, who represents the Serie A team Atalanta, was born on April 21, 1997. Atalanta welcomed Matteo in 2017, but he was loaned to Monza in 2021. The midfielder excelled in the Euro 2020 tournament and helped Italy to secure the coveted title.

Alessandra Navarra Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1997 Place of Birth Italy Nationality Italian Residency Italy Partner Matteo Pessina Job N.A Instagram @_sandrine_n Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Alessandra Navarra Childhood and Family

Alessandra first saw the light of earth in 1997, from a small town in Italy. Her parents worked very hard to put food on the table. The hard times in her early life made Alessandra the woman we know today.

Alessandran was born in Italy. (Credit: Instagram)

Even though she has maintained a great relationship with her parents, she hasn’t shared much about herself on public platforms. Thus we don’t know their names and occupations. We are unsure whether she has any siblings as well.

Despite all the barriers, Alessandra was a motivated child who wanted to achieve something big in life from the early days. We are on the lookout for more details about her family; hence stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Matteo Pessina.

Alessandra Navarra Education

Alessandra finished her primary and secondary education in her hometown. She was a hardworking and determined student. Despite having fewer opportunities than others, she always gave 100% in her studies. We don’t know whether she went to college to pursue further education. She moved in with Pessina at a young age; we believe she might have skipped higher education to concentrate more on her family.

Alessandra Navarra Career

Alessandra hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Her Instagram activity suggests that she likes to travel a lot. She also managed the household chores. Pessina is a high-performing athlete who spends most time in training.

Alessandra loves travelling. (Credit: Instagram)

Thus, Alessandra is the one who makes sure everything stays tidy and clean at home. She is a fierce supporter of her boyfriend and often visits the stadium to cheer for him. On off-days, the duo goes shopping, on casual walks and on dates.

Alessandra Navarra Net Worth

Alessandra hasn’t shared any details about her earnings; thus, we don’t know her net worth. We are looking for more information. But, as Alessandra usually stays at home, we believe she isn’t working in any professional sector.

However, Alessandra’s boyfriend Pessina has been making a lot. He is the one that finances the family’s needs and wants. Maybe Alessandra gets a significant amount from her husband for spending.

Alessandra Navarra and Matteo Pessina Relationship

Matteo Pessina and his girlfriend, Alessandra, are teenage sweethearts as they have been together since 2015. We don’t know how they met or whether they are from the same locality. But our information suggests that Pessina had a crush on Alessandra from the beginning, so she made a move.

Italy’s midfielder Matteo Pessina kisses his girlfriend Alessandra Navarra during the UEFA EURO 2020. (Photo by Matthias Hangst / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MATTHIAS HANGST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Italian beauty was impressed by Pessina’s characteristics and etiquette, so she started going on dates with him. After knowing him better and understanding his career goals, Alessandra was convinced that her partner could achieve incredible feats.

Since then, he has supported Pessina and has become his friend, family and life partner. As Alessandra is the person Pessina trusts the most, she could significantly impact the Italian forward’s career decisions.

Alessandra Navarra and Matteo Pessina Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any children yet. They are pretty young and have enough time to make such a decision but it would take a lot of courage and commitment from them.

Alessandra Navarra Social Media

Alessandra became hugely popular after her relationship with Pessina came into the public eye. She has gathered a considerable fan base on Instagram. As we said earlier, the Italian beauty enjoys being in the spotlight and has managed it pretty well since becoming famous. She mostly posts alluring pictures when on vacation.

FAQs about Alessandra Navarra

When did Alessandra Navarra and Matteo Pessina get married? They are yet to get married. What is Alessandra Navarra doing now? Her current role is under review. How old is Alessandra Navarra? She is 25 years old. Nationality of Alessandra Navarra? She is Italian. What is Alessandra Navarra’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.