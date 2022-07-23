Jasmin Buckle – Matt Targett Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Jasmin Buckle is famous for being the girlfriend of English full-back Matt Targett. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Jasmin Buckle is the gorgeous English beauty who is set to become the girlfriend of Aston Villa star Matt Targett. Despite leading a luxurious life, Jasmin has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.

Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the English beauty including her family, education and career information. Aston Villa sold Matt Targett to Newcastle United in the summer of 2022.

He was a regular starter for the Hammers and has proven to be a very solid left-back. It remains to be seen how his career develops with the Magpies. However, we made the conscious decision to pay close attention to Targett’s private life, particularly his stunning girlfriend.

Jasmin Buckle Facts & Wiki

Birthday September 27, 1996 Place of Birth England Nationality English Residency Aston, Birmingham Partner Matt Targett Job N.A Instagram @jlbx_ Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Jasmin Buckle Childhood and Family

Jasmin was born on September 27, 1996, in England. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us.

Jasmin was born in England. (Credit: Instagram)

We believe the English beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention. We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Matt Targett.

Jasmin Buckle Education

Jasmin completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Targett at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education.

Jasmin Buckle Career

Jasmin’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram account as she has kept it private. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.

Jasmin Buckle is a fierce supporter of her boyfriend. (Credit: Instagram)

Jasmin has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The English beauty has been with Targett from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the English goalkeeper overcome barriers in professional life.

Jasmin Buckle Net Worth

Jasmin’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The English beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance.

Jasmin’s boyfriend Targett accumulates a significant amount per year through his contract with Aston Villa, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family.

Jasmin Buckle and Matt Targett Relationship

Matt Targett has been in a committed relationship with the lovely Jasmin Buckle since they first began dating in 2013. They first met in Hampshire and have been together for a very long time. They obviously spent their growing years together, which made them each other’s best friends.

Matt Targett and his girlfriend have been together since 2013. (Credit: Instagram)

Targett and Buckle are incredibly fortunate to be in a relationship with their best friend and best partner at the same time. Marrying your teenage sweetheart is always special. Targett is the lucky person from that perspective. However, they are showing no rush to get married.

Jasmin Buckle and Matt Targett Children

The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very active in their respective careers. Hence welcoming a child at this point can disrupt their schedule. They can take time for such a big decision because they are very young.

Jasmin Buckle Social Media

Jasmin doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private.

Jasmin Buckle spending time on an exotic vacation. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Jasmin Buckle

When did Jasmin Buckle and Matt Targett get married? They are yet to get married. What is Jasmin Buckle doing now? Her current role is under review. How old is Jasmin Buckle? She is 26 years old. Nationality of Jasmin Buckle? She is English. What is Jasmin Buckle’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.