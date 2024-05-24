Matt Doherty Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Matt Doherty, also known as Matthew James Doherty, is an Irish wing-back who plays for the Premier League club Wolverhampton and the Irish national team. Throughout his early career, the player has always been regarded as the best in his business and was considered one of the upcoming promising talents during his youth days, especially during his time at Tottenham.

After being on an impressive rise during his early career, Doherty’s trajectory was a bit slowed down due to immense competition at Tottenham, but Doherty always put in all his efforts with determination and had a great 3-year spell with the Liverpool team.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Irish talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Birth Place Swords, Dublin, Ireland Father’s Name Tom Doherty Mother’s Name Joni Doherty Net Worth £21,205,600 Age 32 Birthday 16 January 1992 Nationality Republic of Ireland Position Wing-back/Full-back Senior Clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Hibernian, Bury, Tottenham Hotspur, and Atletico Madrid Achievements EFL League One winner 2013/14

EFL Championship winner 2017/18 Wife Nikkea Amerie Children Nya-Rose and Sia Doherty Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Matt Doherty | Early Life and Family

Matt Doherty was born on 16th January 1992 to middle-class parents, Irish Tom Doherty and Dutch-Indonesian Joni Doherty. He had been in love with football since childhood and used to play a lot during his youth. He has six siblings, Hannah, Rachel, Naomi, Rebecca, and Deborah are his five sisters, while Timmy Doherty is his only brother. Matt Doherty is married to Nikkea Amerie and since then, the couple has been living together peacefully. The couple has two daughters, Nya-Rose and Sia Doherty, who are both very young and are still studying in school.

Matt Doherty celebrates a goal (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

During his youth, the player joined the youth academy of the local side, Bohemians, in 2009 at the age of 17. After showing signs of technical ability with outstanding ball distribution, 18-year-old Doherty, despite no senior team appearances for Bohemians, was called up for trial in the Wolves, and post-completions of trials, Doherty was immediately signed on a two-year deal and joined the Wolves Youth Academy.

Matt Doherty | Club Career

Wolverhampton

After signing for Wolves from Bohemians for a transfer fee of £75,000, Doherty made his Wolves debut on 8th January 2011 in an FA Cup tie against Doncaster Rovers but after getting very few appearances at the club, Doherty was loaned out to the Scottish club Hibernian in January 2012 for the rest of the 2011/12 season. After making his Hibernian debut in a 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock on 4th February 2012, he returned to Wolves at the end of that season after making 17 appearances and providing 2 goals for the Scottish club.

Unfortunately, Doherty was again loaned out for three months to League One club Bury in October 2012 and Doherty made his Bury debut in a 0-1 loss to Swindon Town. Nevertheless, Doherty established himself as the right-back of the club’s team, with 22 appearances under his belt for the club. However, due to Bury’s financial troubles, all of their loan players had to return to their parent club, as did Doherty, who returned to Wolves in January 2013.

Consequently, Doherty’s performances were recognized by the club and he was soon promoted to Wolves’ first team, featuring regularly in the last matches of the 2012/13 season. Since then, Doherty has just kept on cementing his place at the right-back position for Wolves and his goal against Fulham was awarded goal of the season during the 2015/16 season, Doherty signed a new contract on 26th September 2017, extending his stay at Wolves until the summer of 2021. By the end of the 2017/18 season, Doherty had helped Wolves return to the Premier League after a long 6-year absence.

Sevilla’s Argentinian midfielder Lucas Ocampos (L) and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Irish defender Matt Doherty vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla at the MSV Arena on August 11, 2020 in Duisburg, western Germany. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / POOL / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In his following seasons with the club, Doherty managed to earmark an era of his own with the 302nd and final appearance of his ten-year spell at Wolves coming against Sevilla in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League quarterfinal on 11th August 2020. In the last few seasons, Doherty has managed to participate and perform in numerous important competitions and matches for the Wolves, with The Guardian stating him as the Wolves’ best player of the last decade in December 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur

After signing for Tottenham Hotspur on 30th August 2020 for a transfer fee of £13.4 million on a four-year deal, Doherty made his debut on 13th September in a 1-0 home defeat against Everton. Battling with Serge Aurier for his right-back spot in the team, Doherty found his time at Tottenham to be difficult as he also suffered through injury issues, with his medial collateral ligament injury being the massive one on 9th April 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Irish defender Matt Doherty (2nd L) challenges Everton’s Brazilian striker Richarlison (L) during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Adam Davy / POOL / AFP)(Photo by ADAM DAVY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid

After not getting enough chances in the first half of the 2022/23 season, Spurs terminated Doherty’s contract and the player joined La Liga club Atletico Madrid on 31st January 2023 for the rest of the 2022/23 season. But after not impressing much for the Spanish side, Doherty left for free at the end of that season.

Return to Wolves

After three unsuccessful years at the top level of football, Doherty returned to his former club Wolves, on a three-year contract as a free agent on 20th July 2023. Doherty made his debut on his return to Wolves on 29th August 2023 against Blackpool and scored a brace in a 5-0 win. Doherty also scored the winner in the 2-1 win over Chelsea on 24th December 2023, in the first fixture on Christmas Eve in 28 years and since then, the player has been performing regularly for Wolves in all competitions.

Matt Doherty | International Career

On the international level, after performing very well at the youth level for his country, Doherty was given his debut for the Irish senior national team on 23rd March 2018 against Turkey in a 1-0 friendly loss. He was given his first start for the senior national team against Denmark in the 2018 UEFA Nations League on 13th October 2018, a few days after becoming only the fourth Irish player to win the PFA Fans’ PL Player of the Month award in the history of the Premier League.

France’s striker Randal Kolo Muani (L) vies with Republic of Ireland’s defender Matt Doherty (R) during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match between Republic of Ireland and France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Since then, Doherty has been getting constant chances in the Irish national team, despite having dual nationality of both the Netherlands and Ireland, due to his parents’ descent. Still, the player has always made it very clear that he only ever wanted to represent Ireland on the international level and was also appointed the Irish national team’s captain against Latvia in a friendly match on 22nd March 2023.

Matt Doherty | Sponsors and Endorsement

Although Matt Doherty’s other sponsors are unknown, the player has been known to have a long-term deal with the sportswear company Nike regarding his boot sponsors. Being an aspiring and developing player, Doherty is certain to get more sponsors running after his signature in the future.

Matt Doherty | Philanthropic Activities

Matt Doherty has been quite known for his philanthropy, with many of his charity-related works. He and his Tottenham teammates also donated to the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice charity, which is working towards saving the lives of children with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions and their families. He is also known for his donation to Cabra FAI-ETB center, his boyhood training center in Ireland.

We're proud to show our support for The Equalizer charity, the largest Sports for Social Change organisation in Israel.



Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Matt Doherty, and Ryan Sessegnon surprised 45 children taking part in a football session in Tel Aviv today. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 29, 2022

Matt Doherty | Records and Statistics

Matt Doherty’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for till now in his career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Wolverhampton Wanderers 330 31 42 Tottenham Hotspur 71 3 8 Bury FC 22 3 1 Hibernian FC 17 2 2 Atletico Madrid 2 0 0 Republic of Ireland 41 2 1

Matt Doherty | Net Worth

Matt Doherty reportedly has a net worth of around £21,205,600. Much of it is due to his huge contract with Wolves, which includes impressive wages of around £2,548,000 per year.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 29: Matt Doherty of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring his second and the team’s fourth goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Blackpool at Molineux on August 29, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Matt Doherty | Cars and Tattoos

Matt Doherty is not an open person, as he isn’t flashy and doesn’t like to show his life on social media. However, he is sure to own many luxury cars as he has been spotted driving to his training sessions. Regarding tattoos, the player is known to have no ink on his body as per various sources.

FAQs