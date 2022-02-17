Who Is Izabel Andrijanic? Meet The Wife Of Mateo Kovacic

Izabel Andrijanic is a successful entrepreneur and the wife of Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Izabel has a strong personality. Apart from spending time building her business, she also takes good care of her family, especially her newborn baby. She is a big supporter of Mateo Kovacic and often visits the stadium to support him. The Chelsea star has gained massive popularity due to his incredible skills and top-notch attitude. He has won the trust and hearts of the Blues supporters helping them win the UEFA Champions League last season.

He is also a crucial member of the national team squad. Even though there are many interesting facts about his career, we believe you are here to know more about the love of his life. Well, we have gathered everything there is to know about the stunning wife of Mateo Kovacic. Without further ado let’s find out what the Croatian beauty is up to nowadays.

Izabel Andrijanic Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 17, 1994 Place of Birth Croatia Nationality Croatian Residency London, England Partner Mateo Kovacic Job Entrepreneur Instagram @izakova Height 1.73 m (5 ft 8 in) Weight 57 kg (126 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christianity Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) $300,000

Izabel Andrijanic Childhood and Family

Izabel was born on May 16, 1992. She belongs to the Croatian and Swiss ethnicity. Despite being very famous on the internet, she hasn’t shared much about her parents. We currently don’t know the names of her father and mother. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t gather much information about her childhood and early life. However, our report suggests that she has a younger sister. But, we currently don’t know her name. We are continuing our investigation to find more details on the topic and update the article once we get new information.

Izabel was born in Croatia. (Credit: INSTAGRAM)

Izabel Andrijanic Education

Izabel comes from a highly educated family. Her father and mother intensely concentrated on her studies. She completed her high school education at a local institution in her hometown. After completing high school, she enrolled at the Zagreb University of Economics. She graduated with a degree in Economics from the institution. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure whether she went for Masters studies or started her own business.

Izabel Andrijanic career

Izabel is a successful entrepreneur. She co-founded an organic and eco-friendly baby products brand named Lunilou. Her sister also has shares in the company, and they work closely. She has a strong team of passionate people. She has earned massive success in the online market as a great manager.

Izabel is also an Instagram influencer. She currently has 408k followers on her channel. She shares positive content through her account and sometimes uses her social media power to promote brands and products.

Mateo Kovacic and Izabel Andrijanic attend FC Internazionale Christmas Party at San Siro Lounge in Milano, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa – Inter/Getty Images)

Izabel Andrijanic Net Worth

Izabel has a significant net worth of $300,000, which mainly represents the earnings from her business. She currently holds a majority stake in her company, and as the company grows, her net worth will also grow in the future. Her husband, Mateo Kovacic, also earns a significant sum from his Chelsea contract. So their added income allows them to maintain a luxurious lifestyle in London.

Izabel Andrijanic and Mateo Kovacic relationship

Mateo Kovacic met with his wife at a very young age. We are uncertain about the exact year. However, we do know that they met in the church. Well, you heard it right! Mateo was an altar boy in his hometown church, and Izabel was a choir girl. The duo gradually understood that they had very common interests. They eventually fell in love and have remained inseparable since then. The pair dated for a long time before tying the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on June 17, 2017. With the arrival of their newborn child, their relationship has grown even stronger. They maintain healthy communication and respect each other’s behaviour.

Mateo Kovacic and Izabel have been together since childhood. (Picture was taken from weheartit.com)

Izabel Andrijanic and Mateo Kovacic Children

On October 12, 2020, the couple became proud parents for the first time when Izabel gave birth to their first son, named Ivan. The duo loves children a lot as previously they were spotted playing with their niece. Well, they are still getting their heads around understanding how to raise a kid. However, they enjoy their parenthood a lot.

Mateo Kovacic with wife and Children. (Picture was taken from Richathletes)

Izabel Andrijanic Social media

Izabel has earned a lot of fame on social media. She currently has 408k followers on her Instagram page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful child on Instagram. She also likes travelling and has travelled to many places.

FAQs about Marta Diaz

When did Izabel Andrijanic and Mateo Kovacic get married? They got married in 2017. What is Izabel Andrijanic doing now? She is an entrepreneur and Instagram influencer. How old is Izabel Andrijanic? She is 28 years old. Nationality of Izabel Andrijanic? She is Croatian. What is Izabel Andrijanic’s net worth? Her net worth is $300,000.

