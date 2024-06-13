Do you know about Mason Burstow Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his girlfriend, personal life, net worth, and family

Mason Burstow, the young English international plays for Sunderland on loan from Chelsea. The 20-year-old forward got his loan transfer to the Championship side in 2023. Even though Burstow is in his initial days, he is getting better day by day. The England forward is known for his pace and the attacking prowess when upfront.

This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Mason Paul James Burstow Age 20 Nationality British Birthplace Greenwich, England Date of Birth August 4 2003 Height 6 ft 2 inches (1.87 m) Star Sign Leo Position Forward Clubs Charlton Athletic, Chelsea, Sunderland Net Worth $1.08 million

Mason Burstow | Early Life and Family

Mason Paul James Burstow was born on August 4, 2003, in the town of Greenwich, London, England. The young kid indulged in playing football at a young age, the young boy indulged in football. He joined Welling United’s youth squad. Hailing from the ranks of Welling United, he later joined Maidstone United before finally moving to Charlton Athletic.

Mason Burstow was born and raised in London. Unfortunately, there has been no information available about the player’s family or his personal life until now.

Mason Burstow | Club Career

Charlton Athletic

Mason Burstow joined League One club Charlton Athletic in 2020. In his initial months for the club, he played for the youth side before making his debut in the 2021/22 season. On August 31, 2021, Burstow finally made his first team debut for Charlton Athletic against Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy fixture. Burstow scored a fantastic goal in the same match, marking his arrival in the squad.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 09: Mason Burstow of Charlton Athletic shoots during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Charlton Athletic v Norwich City at The Valley on January 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Burstow League One debut came against Plymouth Argyle in November 2021. Just a month later, he opened his goal-scoring tally in the league against Crew Alexandra on January 13, 2022. His brilliant run with the League One team brought him under the radar of Chelsea. Eventually, he was bought by the London team on February 1, 2022.

https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1488520040152457216?t=H-xtfW5yvJZQAQwUXUdSuQ&s=19

Burstow spent the rest of the season as a loanee for the Charlton side. By the end of the 2021/22 season, Burstow had scored 6 goals and 3 assists in 24 matches for the League one side.

Chelsea

After his loan spell with Charlton Athletic, Burstow returned to Stamford Bridge. After his arrival, he joined the U23 Chelsea team and spent most of the time with them. He made his U23 debut against the Wolverhampton Wanderers U23 team in August 2022. His first goal came against Everton U23 in September. By the end of the season, Burstow had bagged a total of 11 goals in 29 matches for the U23 squad.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 02: Mason Burstow #48 of Chelsea FC celebrates a goal during the second half of the pre-season friendly match against Borussia Dortmund at Soldier Field on August 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The 2023–24 season saw Burstow go on another loan spell to Championship side Sunderland. However, before going in for a loan, he made his dream debut for the Chelsea first team against West Ham United on August 20, 2023.

Sunderland

Burstow arrived at the championship side in September 2023. He got his first minutes for the Red and White against the Queen Park Rangers on September 16, 2023. After months of struggle, the young forward finally found the net against Stoke City on January 27, 2024.

Mason Burstow | International Career

Mason Burstow has not yet appeared for the first team squad. However, the Chelsea loanee has a chance to represent England in the U20 stage. In October 2023, Burstow received his U20 call for the for the U20 Elite League. He made his debut for the U20 England squad on October 12, 2023, against Romania U20.

Mason Burstow | Record and Statistics

The below table shows the player stats while playing for his club and country throughout his football career.

Teams Match Played Goals Assists Chelsea U23 30 11 4 Charlton Athletic 23 6 3 Sunderland 20 1 1 Chelsea 3 – – England U20 2 – –

Mason Burstow | Net Worth

The young forward will be worth $1.04 million as of 2024. Burstow currently plays for the Sunderland side on loan from Chelsea, earning £7,900 a week. His contract will expire on May 31, 2025.

FAQs