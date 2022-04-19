Marvelous Nakamba 2022 Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Marvelous Nakamba is a Zimbabwean professional football player who is currently playing for Premier League team Aston Villa and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Marvelous Nakamba joined Aston Villa in 2019. Since then he has experienced a lot of ups and downs in his career. In the recent seasons, he hasn’t made much influence on the team as he has remained sidelined for most of the time because of injury reasons.

Nakamba might not be in the form of his life, however, he has come pretty far in his professional journey. In this article we are going to focus on his career so far, family, love life and more. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Birth Place Zimbabwe Father’s Name Anthony Nakamba Mother’s Name Charity Ngwenya Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth €12 Million (£10.7 Million) Age 28 years Date of Birth 19 January 1994 Nationality Zimbabwean Position Defensive Midfielder Youth Clubs Highlanders Senior Clubs Bantu Rovers, Nancy II, Nancy, Vitesse, Club Brugge and Aston Villa Achievements (Selected) KNVB Cup: 2016–17, Belgian First Division A: 2017–18 Girlfriend Chloe Wealleans-Watts Children Single Sponsorships N.A Social Media Twitter, Instagram

Marvelous Nakamba net worth and salary

Marvelous Nakamba signed a lucrative five-year deal with Aston Villa in the summer of 2019. The Zimbabwean is currently earning 2.5 Million Euros (2.2 Million Pound) per year. We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that Mount has a net worth of €21.8 Million (£20 Million). The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts and sponsorship deals.

As Marvelous Nakamba’s form has dropped in recent seasons, his earning capability is also decreasing. Without a significant boost in performance, he wouldn’t be getting a good deal, which could harm his net worth. It remains to be seen when he makes his comeback.

Marvelous Nakamba has a net worth of €12 Million (£10.7 Million). (Image: Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Marvelous Nakamba Club Career

Nakamba played with Highlanders when he was young. After finding love in the sport, he decided to become a pro. It didn’t take him long to find a club where he would grow professionally.

Bantu Rovers was his first club. Due to his exceptional skills, he was spotted by French Club Nancy, who signed him in 2012. He spent the next two years with the French team putting in more than 30 appearances.

Nakamba moved to Vitesse Arnhem on 13 August. He played a notable role in bringing success to the club. His appearance in the final of the KNVB Beker turned into a success as he led the three-time runner-up to the title haul. After playing 77 matches with the club, he moved to Belgium, where he played with Club Brugge KV.

Nakamba joined Aston Villa on 1 August 2019. The Zimbabwean star took some time to adapt to the new team. At that time, his form dropped, following which the Villa fans chanted racist comments against him. The club condemned the action of the supporters.

Marvelous Nakamba in action for Aston Villa. (Credit: Getty Images)

Nakamba was slowly picking up his form under new manager Steven Gerrard. However, he has endured a crucial injury lately, which will keep him sidelined for additional time.

Marvelous Nakamba International career

Nakamba played at the u-20 level for his country. Following his growth, he was called up to the senior team in 2015. He made his debut on 13 June 2015, when he was 21 years old. Since then, he has played 26 matches for his country.

Marvelous Nakamba in action for his national team. (Credit: goal.com)

Marvelous Nakamba Family

Marvelous Nakamba was born on 19 January 1994 to Anthony Nakamba and Charity Ngwenya. We currently don’t know much about his family. However, we believe they supported him throughout his career and remain close to him.

Marvelous Nakamba Girlfriend – Does he have one?

Nakamba doesn’t have any girlfriend at this point. He is focused on his professional career, and we believe he hasn’t found the right person till now.

We currently don’t know any sponsorship deals with Nakamba. As he hasn’t endorsed any product on his social media accounts, we couldn’t find any details.

Marvelous Nakamba Car and Tattoo

Nakamba doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. He drives a black sedan from Audi.

Marvelous Nakamba Social Media

Nakamba is active on major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 56.7K Followers Here Instagram 124k followers Here

FAQs about Marvelous Nakamba

What is Marvelous Nakamba’s net worth? Nakamba’s net worth is €12 Million (£10.7 Million). How many clubs have Marvelous Nakamba played for? Nakamba has played with five clubs at senior level – Bantu Rovers, Nancy, Vitesse, Club Brugge and Aston Villa. How old is Marvelous Nakamba? He is 28 years old. Nationality of Marvelous Nakamba? He is Zimbabwean. Has Marvelous Nakamba ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.