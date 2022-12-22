Marvelbet review | Popular betting site in Bangladesh

Overview of Marvelbet for Sports Betting in Bangladesh and Its Bonuses

Marvelbet is one of the most popular betting companies in Bangladesh. You will find many different sports events as well as casino games on the site. Live mode is also available, where players can interact with real dealers. Melbet offers various bonuses and promotions to its users, so that you increase your balance.

About Marvelbet

Marvelbet Bangladesh provides quality services to users in Bangladesh. More details about the company can be found below:

License – Curacao;

Services – Sports betting and casino games;

Mobile App – Free for Android and iOS;

Currency – BDT;

Welcome Bonus – 300% on first deposit of 500 BDT;

Payment systems – Net Banking (IMPS/NEFT), Phonepe, PayTM;

Support service – online chat, email, WhatsApp.

Melbet is among the best betting platforms. The betting site is getting better every year, improving the quality of its services.

Registration at Marvelbet Bangladesh

In order for you to make full use of the betting site you have to sign up. Registration is very easy and doesn’t take much time. To do this, you need to do the following steps:

Go to the official website Marvelbet; Click on the Register button; Enter your username, password and select your currency; Click on the red circle, in the new window, enter all the necessary personal information and confirm that you are of legal age; Click on the green circle with a tick.

Bonuses from Marvelbet

Marbelbet offers many different bonuses and promotional offers to its users. At the moment, the following offers are relevant:

300% bonus on first deposit;

50% slot reload bonus;

0.9% cash rebate in live casino;

1.2% cash rebate on slots;

Unlimited referral bonus;

5% weekly cashback.

Each of these bonuses apply to specific sections and include a unique offer. To get these bonuses you must make your first deposit.

300% First Deposit Bonus

This bonus is the most popular. You need to register and make your first deposit. Terms and conditions of bonus:

Minimum deposit is 500 BDT;

Bonus amount – 1,500 BDT;

Turnover – 25x;

Number of times you can use it – one-time bonus;

Expires 30 days.

50% Slot Reload Bonus

This bonus also requires a deposit. The difference is that it is a daily bonus. The conditions are as follows:

Minimum deposit is 200 BDT;

Maximum bonus – 10,000 BDT;

Turnover – 35x;

Frequency of use – daily;

Time limit – 7 days.

0.9% Cash Rebate at Live Casino

The idea behind this bonus is to give you a 0.9% cash rebate for participating in a live casino:

The amount of the bonus is 0.9%;

Maximum bonus – 20,000 BDT;

Frequency of use – daily.

1.2% cash rebate on slots

This bonus will get you a 1.2% cash rebate on your slot machines. Bonus conditions:

The amount of the bonus is 1.2%;

Maximum bonus – 20,000 BDT;

Frequency of use – daily.

Unlimited Referral Bonus

After your invited friend deposits 1500 BDT, you will receive 200 BDT as a bonus. The more friends you refer, the higher the bonus amount you will receive.

5% Weekly Cashback

As a bonus, you can get a weekly cashback every Monday. It can be up to 5,000,000 BDT.

Types of bets at Marvelbet

Marvelbet bet offers its users a wide variety of betting options. Some of them are:

Match winner;

Statistics (individual players and their performance);

Draw.

You can also bet in real time and watch the live stream of the match.

Sports for betting at Marvelbet

Marvelbet considers the wishes of its players and therefore has created a wide range of sports to bet on, as well as the most popular categories. You can increase your winnings in every tournament. Below you can check out the most popular categories.

Cricket

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in Bangladesh. At Marvelbet cricket betting you can bet on almost every tournament, namely:

Asia Cup;

Caribbean Premier League;

ICC Cricket World Cup Matches;

Indian Premier League;

International Twenty20 matches;

ICC World Twenty20;

Royal London One Day Cup;

Test Matches;

The 6ixty;

The 6ixty Women;

The Ashes and many others.

Football

The next most popular sport is football. Marvelbet offers the following football tournaments:

UEFA;

FIFA;

English;

German;

AFC and many others.

Tennis

Players also like to bet on this sport. The main events you can bet on are:

ATP Cincinnati 2022;

ATP Winston-Salem 2022;

Banja Luka Challenger 2022;

French Open 2023;

Granby Challenger 2022;

Santo Domingo Challenger 2022 and more.

Marvelbet Casino

For gambling enthusiasts, Marvelbet offers a great variety of activities. The site features the most popular games from the best suppliers. You will be able to find there such games:

Baccarat;

Craps;

Roulette;

Blackjack;

Fan Tan;

Colored discs;

Casino Holdem.

A special section called Live Casino is also available. Here you can play with live human dealers in real time. This creates a special atmosphere and you will enjoy the game.

Security

Betting at Marvelbet is completely legal and legitimate. The company has a special Curacao license, which makes it a safe betting platform for all players. Also, the current legislation does not prohibit this kind of activity.

Visit the official website of Marvelbet, register, invite your friends, get nice bonuses and collect big winnings.