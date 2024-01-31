Martin Odegaard – The Norwegian’s journey from a budding talent to a football sensation takes center stage in this article and within these pages, we explore five intriguing facets of his life, his childhood, delving into his unique background, key career decisions, philanthropic activities, notable milestones, and the hurdles and successes that have defined his path to success.

Martin Odegaard, born on 17 December 1998, is a Norwegian midfielder and captain for Arsenal and the Norway national team, renowned for his technique, dribbling, vision, and passing. He began his senior career at 15 with Strømsgodset, setting a league record as its youngest goalscorer. In 2015, he joined Real Madrid for €4 million, setting another record as their youngest player.

Loan spells at Heerenveen, Vitesse, and Real Sociedad followed, winning the Copa del Rey in 2019. Odegaard moved to Arsenal in 2021 for £30 million, impressing in his debut season and becoming captain in 2022. He debuted for Norway at 15 and captained the team in 2021. His net worth is 17 Million euros, and he is currently single.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 20: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal applauds the fans following the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on January 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard Early Life and Childhood:

Martin Odegaard, born on 17 December 1998 in Drammen, began his football journey at Drammen Strong, where his father, Hans Erik Odegaard, coached his team. The investment in refitting their field with artificial turf was crucial for Odegaard’s development. His talent was recognized with awards for Drammen Strong, including a monetary gift from Strømsgodset Toppfotball in 2015 when Odegaard was sold to Real Madrid.

Rise to Fame:

In 2009, Odegaard joined Strømsgodset’s youth division, training with older players. By 2010, aged 11, he played for Buskerud against older opponents. Coaches praised his decision-making and position play. Odegaard trained with the team for three years, primarily as a left-back to enhance his skills against stronger players.

Top 5 Interesting Facts About Martin Odegaard:

1. Made his Norway debut aged 15

Born in Drammen, Norway, in December 1998, Odegaard made history at just 15 years and 253 days as the youngest player for Norway. He debuted in August 2014 and has since earned 25 caps, scoring his first international goal during a Euro 2020 qualifying match against Romania in June 2019.

Martin Odegaard reacts during the Spanish league football match Real Betis against Real Madrid CF. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

2. His father joined Real at the same time

Hans Erik Odegaard, a former midfielder for Strømsgodset and Sandefjord, transitioned to a coaching role at Real Madrid’s youth academy in January 2015, coinciding with his son’s move to the Spanish capital. Despite not representing his country professionally, Odegaard senior showcased his negotiation skills during transfer talks, securing a coaching position and reportedly earning more than Real Madrid’s reserve team coach at the time, Zinedine Zidane.

3. Youngest player in Real’s history

Joining Real Madrid shortly after his 16th birthday, Odegaard made his senior debut in May 2015, coming off the bench to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in a La Liga match against Getafe. This debut, managed by Carlo Ancelotti, made Odegaard the youngest debutant in Real Madrid’s history at 16 years and 157 days old, a record he still holds.

4. He loved Lionel Messi

Despite his move to Real Madrid, Odegaard’s admiration for Lionel Messi was well-documented. According to his former youth coach, Harald Johannessen, Odegaard idolized Messi while growing up, which might seem ironic considering he joined Real Madrid. Johannessen revealed Odegaard’s admiration for Messi in a 2019 interview with ‘These Football Times magazine’.

5. He is no stranger to a loan move

Before joining Real Madrid, Odegaard attracted interest from top clubs across Europe. However, he has struggled to make his mark at the Bernabeu, with limited playing time leading to his fourth loan spell. Arsenal, his latest temporary destination, represents his highest-profile loan move yet, following stints at Heerenveen, Vitesse Arnhem, and Real Sociedad. With promising performances at Real Sociedad, Odegaard now has a significant platform at Arsenal to fulfill the potential that has defined his career.

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal acknowledges the fans after the team’s defeat in the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

