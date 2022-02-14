Who Is Carol Cabrino? Meet The Wife Of Marquinhos

Marquinhos wife Carol Cabrino Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Carol Cabrino is famous for being the wife of PSG star Marquinhos. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Carol did hard work for everything she has achieved in life. Coming from a humble Brazilian family, she earned fame due to her appearances in a hit Brazilian TV show. That show was also the reason she met with Brazilian football star Marquinhos. He is currently the captain of PSG and over the years, he is one of the best centre-backs in the world at this moment. Due to his headliner performances, he constantly attracts media attention. But, his love life still remains a secret for many people. That’s why we have gathered all the information about the beautiful wife of Marquinhos. Follow this article to know more about the intriguing life of the singer.

Carol Cabrino Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 29, 1993 Place of Birth Sao Paulo, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency N.A Husband Marquinhos Job Singer and Vlogger Instagram @carolcabrino Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Carol Cabrino Childhood and Family

Carol was born on July 29, 1993. She hasn’t shared much about her family and childhood in any public appearances. That’s why we don’t know the name of her father and mother and the jobs they do. Due to the lack of information, we are uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are still searching for the missing reports and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the wife Of Marquinhos.

Marquinhos of PSG, his wife Carol Cabrino and their daughter Maria Eduarda Cabrino Correa during the French Ligue 1 Championship Trophy Ceremony. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Carol Cabrino Education

Carol completed her education at local institutions in Brazil. She hasn’t revealed any information about her education. That’s why we don’t know the name of the high school she went to. We are uncertain whether she enrolled in a university programme. We are investigating more on the topic. So check back later in order to find relevant information.

Carol Cabrino career

Carol had very humble beginnings. She always dreamed of becoming a singer, but the path wasn’t easy for her. She started her singing journey by performing at many karaoke bars in Brazil. She got her big breakthrough when she performed at the Brazilian TV show Jovens Talentos which aired on Programa Raul Gil. She sang Katy Perry’s famous song “Roar.’ You can watch her performance here. Her singing was an instant hit, and she got many opportunities after that.

After his marriage to Marquinhos, she got a massive boost of followers on her Instagram account. She is also a vlogger as she regularly posts vlogs on her YouTube account. She is on course to create her influencer journey, and she could even achieve great heights in that industry.

Carol appeared in many reality TV shows in Brazil. (Picture: Instagram)

Carol Cabrino Net Worth

Carol’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. She has a successful singing career. We believe she has gathered a handsome amount of money. But we couldn’t confirm the exact number. She is also gaining fans on social media and very soon could start using her influencer power to earn money.

Carol Cabrino and Marquinhos relationship

After Marquinhos saw Carol on the reality show Jovens Talentos, he instantly attracted her personality and beautiful voice. He reached out to her through Facebook to congratulate her and appreciate her voice. Well, the matter didn’t stop there. The duo started talking at length and found out they had many common interests. They fell into love and started dating in 2014. After two years of dating, they tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in 2016, which was attended by most of their friends and family.

The duo got married in 2016. (Credit: BestImage)

Carol Cabrino and Marquinhos Children

Marquinhos and Carol are proud parents of two beautiful children. At first, she gave birth to a daughter named Maria Eduarda Cabrino Corrêa on November 2, 2017. They welcomed their second child, a son named Enrico Cabrino Corrêa, on December 6, 2019. Recently she announced through her Instagram account that she is expecting a child again.

Marquinhos with his wife and two children. (Picture was taken from Rich Athletes)

Carol Cabrino Social media

Carol is very famous on social media. She has 488k followers on her Instagram account. She mostly posts pictures with her family. She also has a Twitter account which you can check here.

FAQs about Carol Cabrino

When did Carol Cabrino and Marquinhos get married? They got married in 2016. What is Carol Cabrino doing now? She is a singer, social media influencer and vlogger. How old is Carol Cabrino? She is 29 years old. Nationality of Carol Cabrino? She is Brazilian. What is Carol Cabrino’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

