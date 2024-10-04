Manchester United has been a club with a rich history and the records don’t come easy there. With so many elite players having established their names at Old Trafford, it is hard to see a record broken. The victory over Southampton on Saturday marked a great achievement for their academy boy Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford joins legends of the decade

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

As Erin Ten Hag’s men visited the Saints on Saturday, they came out on top with a comfortable 3-0 victory. This marks them to two wins and two losses for the premier league season now. As the new signing Mathijs De Ligt opened the scoring, Rashford’s second goal marked history. The Academy graduate joins the elite company marking his 10th season in which he has scored for Manchester United.

Only four players have been able to achieve this milestone in the Red Devils’ history. Joining names like Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney and Roy Keane, he has marked himself into the loyal United list. The legends who are enjoying their golf after retiring happily according to betFIRST golf odds.

Rashford who played his first senior game in 2015 has made 276 appearances for the club since then. The winger who went through a drought after managing to score only seven times last season has a positive note to kick things off this year. He has been a key part of this squad for nearly a decade, and the fans expect him to bounce back up.

Marcus Rashford is currently on a five-year deal which offers him £300,000 per week. His stay at United has never been doubted despite the rough patches. Supporting the local boy with the fans’ faith is a real sign of legend in the making. Amid the achievements, it will be important for him to lead the lines as we’ve seen him in the past.

Manchester United will face Barnsley in a third-round EFL game on Tuesday. While picking things from where they left last weekend will be important, all eyes will be on Rashford to maintain his goal-scoring threat. With Rashford being in top shape, there is a different zeal about Ten Hag’s squad. Having that edge on the left flank consistently could be impactful for United this season.