Top 5 Facts About Marco Reus That You Probably Didn’t Know

In this article/blog, we explore the journey of loyal Borussia Dortmund fanboy and star Marco Reus, from his roots in Dortmund, Germany, to becoming an influential football figure, alongside his life with Scarlett Gartmann.

Marco Reus: A Tale of Resilience, Loyalty, and Stardom

Marco Reus’s story is a compelling narrative of overcoming adversity, unwavering loyalty to his boyhood club, and achieving personal and professional success. Born to supportive parents in Dortmund, Reus’s passion for football was evident from a young age, leading him through the ranks of various local clubs to the pinnacle of German football. With a net worth of $40 million and a supportive partner in Scarlett Gartmann, Reus’s career is a testament to his resilience in the face of challenges and his commitment to Borussia Dortmund.

Marco Reus reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match between SV Darmstadt 98 v Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Childhood and Early Life

Marco Reus’s early life in Dortmund laid the groundwork for his future in football. With the support of his family, Reus navigated his early years in the sport, transitioning from Post SV Dortmund to the youth academy of Borussia Dortmund and then to Rot Weiss Ahlen. Despite facing rejection at 16, his determination saw him return to Borussia Dortmund, where he would become a key player and a fan favourite.

Personal Life: Loyalty, Love, and Friendship

Beyond the pitch, Reus’s life is marked by his loyalty to Dortmund, his relationship with Scarlett Gartmann, and his close friendship with Mario Gotze. This bond remained strong despite Gotze’s controversial move to Bayern Munich. Reus’s personal life reflects the values of dedication, friendship, and love, mirroring the principles he carries onto the football field.

The Top 5 Unfamiliar Facts About Marco Reus

1) Injury Setbacks and Major Tournament Curse

Marco Reus’s journey in professional football has been marked by notable injury setbacks, which have sidelined him during key moments, including significant international tournaments. These absences from Euro 2016, Euro 2020, and the 2014 World Cup have been a source of frustration for Reus and fans alike. However, these challenges have also showcased Reus’s resilience and determination to bounce back stronger, underlining the spirit and tenacity that define his character both on and off the pitch.

Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund looks dejected during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images)

2) Rejected by Dortmund at 16 but Stayed Loyal

Being rejected by Borussia Dortmund at the age of 16 could have been a turning point for many players, but for Reus, it served as motivation. His unwavering loyalty to the club, despite this early setback, speaks volumes about his character and dedication. Reus’s eventual return to Dortmund and rise to become one of its most celebrated players is a testament to his enduring love for the club and the city that shaped his early years in football.

3) Lifelong Friendship with Mario Gotze

The friendship between Marco Reus and Mario Gotze transcends the typical bonds formed between teammates. Their relationship has endured through various career phases, including Gotze’s controversial move to Bayern Munich. This enduring friendship highlights the personal connections that can develop in the competitive world of professional sports, showcasing a brotherhood that exists beyond club allegiances.

Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund (r) celebrates scoring his side’s second goal with Mario Gotze of Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)

4) FIFA 17 Stardom

Marco Reus’s selection as the cover star for FIFA 17 was a significant accolade, reflecting his popularity among football fans around the world. This recognition not only affirmed Reus’s status as a prominent figure in the sport but also connected him with millions of gamers and fans globally, celebrating his contributions to football and his appeal as an athlete.

5) Loyalty Over Lucrative Offers

Throughout his career, Marco Reus has faced opportunities to leave Borussia Dortmund for potentially more lucrative offers from other top European clubs. However, his decisions have consistently been guided by a profound sense of loyalty to Dortmund. This choice to stay with his boyhood team, despite the allure of financial gains and the prospect of guaranteed trophies elsewhere, underscores Reus’s commitment to the club and its supporters, embodying the ethos of loyalty in an era of frequent transfers.

Read more:

FAQs about Marco Reus