Top 5 Facts About Marcelo That You Probably Didn’t Know

Dive into the mesmerizing realm of Marcelo Vieira da Silva Junior, the Brazilian football sensation known for his dynamic performances on the field and Explore five intriguing facts that illuminate Marcelo’s unique playing style, his remarkable rise to prominence in professional football, and the qualities that set him apart as a standout player.
Marcelo Childhood:
Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnior was born on May 12, 1988, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to his father, Marcelo, and mother, Maria da Silva. His father worked as a fireman, while his mother was a teacher. Despite their limited income, they raised Marcelo and his sister. Marcelo’s football journey began at the age of 9 when he joined Fluminense FC Youth Academy. Financial constraints made it challenging for Marcelo to afford even the bus fare to training. However, his grandfather stepped in, working hard to support Marcelo’s dream of becoming a professional footballer.
Marcelo Personal Life:
In 2008, Marcelo tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Clarice Alves. Their first child, a son named Enzo Alves Vieira, was born on September 24, 2009, followed by their second son, Liam, born on September 1, 2015. Marcelo has several tattoos, including his shirt number and birth date on his left arm. He credits his grandfather, Pedro Vieira, as his main supporter and inspiration in his footballing career. Pedro financially supported Marcelo’s early career in Brazil.
Sadly, Pedro passed away in July 2014, during the World Cup, and Marcelo contemplated withdrawing from the tournament to attend the funeral but chose to honour his grandfather’s wishes by staying with the Brazil team. Marcelo acquired Spanish nationality on July 26, 2011, enabling him to be registered as a normal player rather than as a non-EU player, subject to strict quotas.
Top 5 Facts About Marcelo:
1. Close friend of Cristiano
One of Marcelo’s close friends is the renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The two formed a strong bond during their time playing together at Real Madrid. Their friendship extended beyond the pitch, with Marcelo often expressing admiration and respect for Ronaldo’s work ethic and dedication to the game.
2. Being a funny Player
Marcelo is known for his jovial personality and often jokes around, fostering friendly relationships with fellow football players. His lighthearted demeanour and approachable nature have made him popular among teammates and opponents alike. Marcelo’s ability to maintain a positive and friendly atmosphere both on and off the field contributes to his reputation as a likeable and respected figure in the football world.
3. Rarely bad mood
Marcelo’s teammates often remark that he is rarely in a bad mood. Known for his upbeat attitude, Marcelo brings energy and enthusiasm to the team environment. His ability to maintain a positive outlook, even during challenging moments, contributes to his role as a supportive and uplifting presence in the locker room and on the pitch.
4. Makes Tattoos out of memories
Marcelo commemorates significant events in his life by getting tattoos. These tattoos serve as personal reminders of important milestones and experiences. From the birth of his children to other meaningful occasions, Marcelo chooses to permanently ink these memories onto his skin, symbolizing their lasting impact on his life journey.
5. “The Beetle” Image
In addition to the image of the “beetle,” Marcelo’s body is adorned with tattoos of his date of birth and his playing number at Real Madrid. These tattoos serve as personal symbols and reminders of his identity and career milestones, showcasing his pride in representing both himself and his club on and off the field.
FAQs:
|What is Marcelo’s background and early life?
|Marcelo Vieira da Silva Junior was born on May 12, 1988, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to his father Marcelo and mother Maria da Silva.
|Does Marcelo have any family?
|Marcelo married his longtime girlfriend Clarice Alves in 2008. They have two sons, Enzo Alves Vieira, born on September 24, 2009, and Liam, born on September 1, 2015.
|What personal tributes does Marcelo have in his tattoos?
|Marcelo has several tattoos, including his shirt number (12) and the day of his birth tattooed onto his left arm.
|What nationality does Marcelo hold?
|Marcelo attained Spanish nationality on July 26, 2011. This allows him to be registered normally rather than as a non-EU player, which is subject to a strict quota in certain leagues
|What is Marcelo’s net worth?
|Marcelo’s net worth is estimated at 168 million Euros (149 million pounds).