Marcel Lavinier 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Marcel Lavinier is an English professional football player who plays as a defender for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Marcel Lavinier is a talented young footballer who currently plays as a defender for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. Born on May 12, 2000, in England, Lavinier began his football career at Chelsea Football Club’s youth academy.

At just 22 years old, Lavinier has a bright future ahead of him in football. He has already shown that he is capable of playing at the highest level and has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs with his performances. If he continues to develop at his current rate, he could become a top-class defender in the future.

Marcel Lavinier Facts and Wiki

Birth Place London, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth £235k Age 22 Birthday 16 December 2000 Nationality English Position Defender Senior Clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Swindon Town. Achievements 1X ENGLISH YOUTH LEAGUE WINNER (U18) Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Marcel Lavinier’s Net Worth and Salary

Marcel Lavinier is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £235k as of 2023. The player’s market value in 2023 is valued at €300k by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £98,800 K per year playing for Tottenham Hotspur as a Defender.

Marcel Lavinier Club Career

Lavinier joined the Chelsea Academy at the age of 7 and progressed through the ranks, eventually becoming a regular in the U18s team. He made his U18s debut in the 2017-18 season and went on to make 22 appearances for the team over the next two seasons, helping them win the U18 Premier League Southern Division title in 2019.

In 2019, Lavinier signed his first professional contract with Chelsea, but he was released by the club at the end of the season. He then joined Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

We can confirm that Marcel Lavinier has left the Club following the conclusion of his contract and signed for League Two side Swindon Town.



We wish Marcel all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/SdG1cxqYvb — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2022

Lavinier has been a regular for Tottenham’s U23s team since joining the club and has impressed with his solid defending and versatility. He can play as a centre-back or a right-back and is equally comfortable in both positions. He is also a good athlete, with good pace and strength, and is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

In February 2021, Lavinier was included in Tottenham’s first-team squad for their Europa League game against Austrian side Wolfsberger AC. He made his debut as a substitute in the second half of the game, helping Tottenham secure a 4-1 win.

Marcel Lavinier International Career

Lavinier has represented England at the U18 and U19 levels, making a total of six appearances for the national team. He has also been included in the Premier League 2 Team of the Season and was named Tottenham’s Academy Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

The net worth of Marcel Lavinier is estimated to be £235k as of 2023. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Marcel Lavinier Family

Marcel Lavinier was born on 16 December 2000 in London, England. His parents’ names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Marcel Lavinier’s Girlfriend

The Defender prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Marcel Lavinier has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Marcel Lavinier of Tottenham Hotspur prepares to take a throw in during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 29, 2021 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Marcel Lavinier Cars and Tattoos

Marcel Lavinier has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of London in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Marcel Lavinier has not inked his skin yet.

