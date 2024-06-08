Manor Solomon Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Manor Solomon is the newest addition in the Spurs squad for the 2023–24 season. The 24-year-old forward signed for Tottenham Hotspur after an exceptional season with Fulham in 2022–23. Solomon is known for his swift skills down the wing and his passing ability when in the midfield.

Full Name Manor Solomon Age 24 Nationality Israeli Birthplace Kfar Saba, Israel Date of Birth 24 July 1999 Height 5 ft 7 inches (1.70 m) Star Sign Leo Position Winger Clubs Maccabi Petah Tikva, Shakhtar Donetsk, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, Net Worth $10 million

Manor Solomon | Early Life and Family

Born on July 24th, 1999, Manor Solomon spent his initial days in the small city of Kfar Saba located in Israel. He was born into an Israeli family. In his formative years, the player joined the local Israeli club, Maccabi Petah Tikva. Initially playing for the youth team, his impressive performance was acknowledged by the senior team manager. At the young age of 17, he made his professional debut for the club.

Manor was born to Ayala Solomon, his father and Yossi Solomon, his mother. Both of them are of Jewish descent. Solomon’s parents are both physical education teachers. As of today in 2024, Manor Solomon is in a relationship with Dana Voshina.

Manor Solomon | Club Career

Maccabi Petah Tikva

After coming through the ranks of the club academy, Manor Solomon made his debut for the senior team on November 26, 2016. Since then, he featured regularly in League matches. He scored his first goal for the club against Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv in January 2017. In the next season, Solomon played all the matches for the club across all competitions. Starting 23 of the 26 league matches, Solomon scored 4 goals and 3 assists.

His impressive performances for Maccabi Petah Tikva did not go unnoticed. In January 2019, Solomon got his Transfer to the Ukrainian side, Shakhtar Donetsk.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Manor Solomon arrived at Shakhtar Donetsk at a fee of €6.5 million at just 19 years of age. He made his debut for the Ukrainian side in the Europa League match against Eintracht Frankfurt on 15 February 2019. His league debut came 10 days later, on 24 February 2019, against FK Oleksandriya. In his first full season, Solomon played 29 matches for the Ukrainian side in which he scored 5 goals and 5 assists throughout the season.

Solomon after scoring the decisive winner against Atalanta (via GETTY)

On August 10, 2019, Solomon scored his first goal for the club, which came against Dynamo Kyiv. He opened his Champions League goal tally by scoring a decisive goal against Atalanta and Manchester City. In the following season, the Israeli international continued his impressive form. He scored a total of 11 goals in the season for Shakhtar including the winner against Real Madrid on 21 October 2020. The 2021/22 season saw Solomon scoring only 4 goals and 2 assists for the Ukrainian side across all competitions.

Loan to Fulham

After a great spell for Shakhtar Donetsk, Solomon was loaned to the English Side Fulham in the Summer of 2023 due to the Russia-Ukraine war. He made his Premier League debut against Liverpool on 6 August 2023. However, just after his debut match the Israeli international suffered a Knee injury which required surgery. Solomon was out of action for 3 months. He made his comeback in the third round of the FA Cup against Hull City. On 11 February, he scored his first ever goal for the club against Nottingham Forest. Solomon finished the season with only 4 league goals in 19 matches for Fulham.

Solomon debut against Liverpool (via GETTY)

Tottenham Hotspur

Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Solomon’s contract expired in June 2023. However, it was the London club who put their money on the Israeli signing him as a free agent on 11 July 2023. He made his Premier Debut for Ange Postecoglou side against Manchester United on 19 August. Till now his best performance came in the match Crystal Palace where he assisted twice in game including one to Son Heung-Min.

Manor Solomon | International Career

The Israeli international stepped his foot towards the international stage at a very young age. Started his career by playing for the U16 in 2015. In a span of 3 years, Solomon made his way to the first team squad. On 7 September, 2018 Manor Solomon made his debut for the Israel national team at a tender age of 19 years against Albania. He registered his name in the scoresheet for the first time on 18 November, 2020 against Scotland.

Solomon celebrating after scoring his first goal for Israel (via GETTY)

Manor Solomon | Records and Statistics

Manor Solomon has played some exquisite football during his spell against Shakhtar Donetsk. Due to the war situation he had his loan move to Fulham and after a decent time in England he was signed by the London club Tottenham at free of cost. Below is the tally the Israeli player has put upon while playing for his clubs and county.

Teams Matches Played Goals Assists Maccabi Petah Tikva 73 8 6 Shakhtar Donetsk 106 22 9 Fulham 24 5 – Tottenham Hotspur 6 – 2 Israel 37 7 9

Manor Solomon | Net Worth

The prominent Israeli international has a reported net worth of $10 million. In 2023, Solomon signed a 5-year-long contract with Tottenham Hotspur. He agreed on a weekly salary of £60,000. By the time his contract expires on June 20, 2028, he will be having a total of £15,600,000 under his name.

Manor Solomon | Sponsorships and Endorsements

The 24-year-old winger has boasted up his net worth since he joined the London club. However, the sponsors have also played a much important part in his journey. Manor Solomon is sponsored by Nike and therefore he was seen wearing Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 soccer cleats in 2022-2023.

FAQ

1) Who is Solomon’s Girlfriend?

Manor Solomon has been in a relationship with Dana Voshina since 2015.

2) How old is Manor Solomon?

Manor Solomon is 24 years old.

3) Where is Manor Solomon from?

He is from Kfar Saba, Israel.

4) Which club did Solomon play for before joining Tottenham?

Manor Solomon had played for Fulham on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2022-23 season.

5) What is the Net worth of Manor Solomon?

He has a reported net worth of $10 million.