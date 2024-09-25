All about how the Manchester United XI looked when Raphael Varane made his debut for the club

Raphael Varane just announced his retirement from all forms of professional football. The once-top defender had an injury-plagued career and had seen enough before hanging up his boots at only 31 years of age. His last team was the newly promoted Italian side Como.

He had previously played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Lens and Lens II. The Frenchman, after spending almost 10 years at Real Madrid moved to Manchester in August 2021. His first game for the Red Devils came against the Wolverhampton Wanderers on the 29th of August, 2021. Here is how the starting XI of Manchester United looked when Raphael Varane made his debut.

GK – David de Gea

One of the greatest keepers in the modern EPL era, David de Gea was a part of Manchester United for nearly 13 years. With 415 appearances for them in the Premier League, de Gea left the club in 2023. He was a free agent for a year, before joining Fiorentina in 2024.

RB – Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka remained quite an integral part of Manchester United until his departure in 2024. He now plays for West Ham United.

CB – Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is still a part of Manchester United, but the English CB doesn’t start as regularly as he used to back in 2021.

LB – Luke Shaw

One of the longest-serving players of Manchester United, Luke Shaw is still a part of the club. However, injuries have always plagued his career, but when he does remain injury-free, the English full-back is almost unstoppable on his day.

CM – Fred

Fred had a hot-and-cold career at Manchester United. At least that’s how the fanbase feels when asked about the Brazilian. Always willing to put a shift in, Fred left it all in the field. After 5 years for the Red Devils, Fred left for Turkish club Fenerbahce and continues to play there.

CM – Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba celebrates his goal against Young Boys in the Champions League. (Getty Images)

The ever-controversial Paul Pogba was a key part of Manchester United’s midfield plans under then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Frenchman left the club to join Juventus in 2022 before a doping ban pulled the plug on his career until 2027.

CAM – Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been the most important player for Manchester United ever since his arrival in 2020. Fast-forward 4 years, the Portuguese midfield maestro is still United’s keyman, and is in fact, their captain now.

LW – Jadon Sancho

Things never really worked out for Jadon Sancho at Manchester United. Despite repeated starts under Solskjaer, the Englishman was never able to find form. Following the arrival of Erik ten Hag, the current manager, he fell out of favor with the Dutchman. Hardly getting starts after that, Sancho went to Borussia Dortmund on loan in 2024 January, before moving to Chelsea on loan, later that year, where he currently plays.

RW – Daniel James

The rapid Daniel James was just two days away from making his move to Leeds United. What was a first start for Raphael Varane, was last for the Welshman. He has since played for Fulham (although on loan from Leeds).

ST – Mason Greenwood

2021 was thought of as the year Mason Greenwood would stamp his authority as Manchester United’s main hitman for years to come. Things began to look bright as well. However, a horrid off-the-field incident involving his girlfriend accusing him of sexual abuse with photographic proof put his career to a standstill. The golden boy of Manchester United fell out of favor with the club in no time, and never really found suitors until Getafe got him on loan back in 2023.

In 2024, Greenwood joined the legendary French club Marseille, where he has gotten off to a great start.