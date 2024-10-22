Manchester United XI looked very different the last time the Red Devils faced Fenerbahce

Here is a look into how Manchester United XI looked when they last faced Fenerbahce

Manchester United and Fenerbahce are set to clash in the Europa League group stage soon. And, it’s been a while since the two teams last faced off in Europe. The match took place on the 3rd of November, 2016 at the Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, home of the Turkish club, and the Red Devils were beaten 2-1.

It was the season football transfers were beginning to involve massive money after Paul Pogba to Manchester United broke Gareth Bale’s record of joining Real Madrid. Jose Mourinho, the then-Manchester United manager orchestrated the move. And here is a look at how different the Manchester United XI looked when they last faced Fenerbahce.

Wayne Rooney was the lone attacker that night

Wayne Rooney during his Manchester United days

The now-retired Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney was up front in goal, with the then-new signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench, who would later come on. This 2016/17 was the last season at Manchester United for the legendary Wayne Rooney, who left the club as their all-time top scorer (and still is). He even scored United’s consolation goal that night, after going 2-0 down initially.

It was the first year of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial together

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford celebrate against Chelsea (Getty Images)

Anthony Martial broke out for Manchester United in 2015, and a few months later in early 2016, Marcus Rashford announced his arrival. The 2016/17 season saw the two attackers start games regularly, and it would go on until at least 2022. The Frenchman finally left the club in 2024, to AEK Athens.

Man United fielded a midfield trio of Paul Pogba, Morgan Schneiderlin and Ander Herrera

Paul Pogba celebrates his goal against Young Boys in the Champions League. (Getty Images)

The three midfielders were signed a year apart. While Ander Herrera arrived in 2014, Schneiderlin joined in 2015 before the club broke the bank for the immaculate Paul Pogba. Schneiderlin would leave the club in 2017, and Herrera in 2019. However, Pogba had a longer career for the Red Devils, making 154 league appearances. He joined Juventus in 2022, before his career was halted due to a ban (following a prohibited substance). He is now set to return to action in early 2025.

Luke Shaw is the only star in Manchester United’s defense that night, who still plays for the club

Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba

Manchester United went with a 4-man defense, Luke Shaw, Daley Blind, Marcus Rojo and Matteo Darmian – all four were Louis van Gaal’s signings from the same window in 2014. While Blind, Rojo and Darmian never lived up to their expectations, Shaw has remained a loyal star for the club, and has still been going strong. In goal, it was David de Gea, who left the club in 2023.