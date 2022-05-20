Predicted Manchester United line-up to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match is equally important for both teams. After a disappointing defeat against Brighton, Red Devils have to return to winning ways, or they would be bidding goodbye to the Europa League as well. Being two points clear of 7th placed West Ham doesn’t give them much luxury or breathing space. They might go all out against Palace, as a ‘draw’ wouldn’t be any good for them.

Being at the bottom half of the League table, Crystal Palace doesn’t have any chance to catch up with United, but they would be attempting to finish the season on a high note. Patrick Viera’s men are 10 points clear of the relegation zone, hence they don’t have anything to lose out of their final Premier League game. Nevertheless, being it a home game for Palace, they would have the extra advantage of crowd support.

Team News

Paul Pogba remains out due to a calf injury and his comeback for the final game remains improbable. Luke Shaw remained out since April after undergoing surgery on his leg. He was supposed to be out for the remainder of the season, but it seems the Englishman has made a fast recovery as he was seen taking part in the training sessions lately. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have also returned to training and could feature against Palace in the final game.

Ralf Rangnick set to feature in the last game as a manager. (Credit: TalkSport)

Probable Manchester United XI

Formation: 4-2-3-1

David De Gea (GK)

David De Gea’s performance in this campaign could be one of the few positives that the Red Devils would be taking from this season’s spell. The Spaniard is expected to be seen between the sticks for the final game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB)

Wan-Bissaka hasn’t featured much in the second half of the season as Diogo Dalot took his place as the preferred right-back under Ralf Rangnick. But the Englishman is expected to be involved against Crystal Palace and his performance might determine his future at the club.

Harry Maguire (CB)

Even though Harry Maguire hasn’t given the expected output throughout the campaign, United doesn’t have many quality choices in the backline either.

Raphaël Varane (CB)

The 4 times Champions League winner has attracted a lot of questions about his performance for Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether he shows his worth in the final game.

Alex Telles (LB)

Alex Telles showed optimistic attacking output from the left flank. However, the Brazilian has to do a massive amount of work on his defensive qualities for better overall performance.

Manchester United are already out of the Champions League race. (Credit: Marca)

Scott McTominay (CM)

Scott McTominay has been the first choice central midfielder for Ralf Rangnick in the absence of Pogba. His performance in the last game would be a determining factor for his next season’s spot.

Fred (CM)

After recovering from a hip flexor problem recently. The Brazilian hasn’t featured in a full 90-minute game. It remains to be seen whether he has achieved full-match fitness.

Jadon Sancho (AM)

Sancho hasn’t featured for United since the Arsenal defeat due to tonsillitis. But the Englishman could make his return in the last game as he was seen training with the team lately.

Bruno Fernandes (RW)

This hasn’t been a successful season for Fernandes’ stature. The midfielder was a hero for the last campaign, but considering he hasn’t been the same this term, he would have massive pressure on his shoulder.

Marcus Rashford (ST)

Rashford missed the Brighton clash due to bronchitis. But he has joined the team in training ahead of the Crystal Palace clash and is expected to feature in the final game.

Cristiano Ronaldo (LW)

Cristiano Ronaldo clearly has been United’s best player considering his overall attacking output throughout the season. The Portuguese star might be eyeing to end the season on a high note.

Manchester United VS Crystal Palace prediction

Manchester United might be desperate for a win, but considering they would be playing in an away game, it wouldn’t be any easier. In the last few games, United struggled to show team coordination which might be the main focus of the new manager when he takes charge. However, Palace have been much more confident in playing like a team and they would be attempting to maintain their composure for the last game. We are going for a 1-0 victory for Palace.

This could be Ronaldo’s final game in a United shirt where Betway United as clear favourites to win the game at 5/4 while Palace has the odds of 21/10.

