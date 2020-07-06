Manchester United chasing Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis

According to a report from ESPN, Manchester United could be set to raid a Portuguese club for the second time in a year, as they eye a summer move for Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis.

The Red Devils signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January. And the Portuguese international has been a huge hit since joining. They are now eyeing a swoop for Benfica’s defensive midfield talent Luis.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Benfica youth academy. Having broken into the senior setup last season, the midfielder has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Portugal.

Manchester United interested in Florentino Luis

Florentino Luis has earned the nickname ‘Octopus’ because of his ability to cover the ground and win loose balls in midfield. Injuries and competition within the squad have had an impact on his game time this season though.

The Benfica academy ace has turned out on 15 occasions across all competitions, assisting a solitary goal.

But Manchester United have expressed an interest in the 20-year-old. As per the report, the club held talks with Luis’ agent Bruno Carvalho Santos in January to discuss a potential transfer. The Red Devils are exploring the possibility of signing him on loan, with an option to buy.

Recently, Florentino Luis’ agent told ESPN:

“I can tell you that there is a lot of competition for his services, with clubs in England, Germany and Spain also following him closely.”

Florentino Luis

Given that Nemanja Matic is over 30, bringing in a new defensive midfielder to eventually take over from him would be a good move for Manchester United, with Florentino Luis an enticing option.

However, Manchester United will have to face competition from a host of clubs. AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis as well as Leeds United are credited with an interest.