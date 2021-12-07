Manchester City’s best goals of all time

Please don’t get it twisted, Manchester City Football Club was founded in 1880, but they only really started adding to their history books in 2008 when the club was taken over by the City Football Group, headed by Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, usually referred to as Sheikh Mansour. But while this is a fact, are ALL of Manchester City’s best goals from this era or are there some true worldies from before they were a powerhouse of British football? That is the question we’re here to answer today.

Now with a team that the owners have spent over £1 billion (£1.91 billion SPENT £587m RECEIVED from sales meaning a £1.33 billion NET SPEND) since their takeover in 2008, you can imagine there have been some real superstar players, some phenomenal talents capable of scoring outrageous goals and you’d be right, and with a club that makes so many signings the bookmakers have had their work cut out for them, they made City favourites to claim the £100m man Jack Grealish, bookmakers also had them as favourites to pick up Kevin de Bruyne, another £70m.

Another player who they were favourites for, a man who would end up going down as one of the greatest Manchester City players in the clubs history, Sergio Aguero, a BARGAIN at £36million. The question is, how many of their best goals were scored by the last two?

Well, let us cast our minds back to arguably the biggest goal in the entire history of the club, 2011-12 season. Bookmakers make Manchester United favourites to win the league and come full time in the United many punters thought they’d seen their bets come in as the red side of Manchester claimed a 1-0 win to put them top and saw them sitting as champions but they would be relying on Queens Park Rangers getting something from their final game of the season against Manchester City.

Leading into the final minutes of added time, I don’t think even the biggest brains of the sports and odds world saw what was to come. City, 2-1 down playing against 10 men. In the 92nd minute, Edin Dzecko bags an equaliser to make it 2-2. Things were looking grim, a pass into Balotelli from Aguero who loses control of the ball but SOMEHOW gets a foot to the ball playing it back to Aguero.

Aguero loses his man and hammers his laces through it near post to score a NINETY 4th minute winner, spawning the famous “AGUEROOOOOOO” line of commentary. Crazy scenes saw City snatch the title from what was sure to be a heartbreaking moment for the club and with that, the final day of the city came to a close. I think it’s safe to say this goal cost a lot of punters their season long bets!

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates scoring his first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The next goal I’d like to talk about quite literally just happened this season, you already know what I’m going to say. Bernardo Silvas stunner against Aston Villa using Joao Cancelo and Riyad Mahrez to bust apart Aston Villas incredible pressing, making huge gaps and exploiting the newly created space.

Then Fernandinho plays a stunning long ball up to Gabriel Jesus along the wing who takes it in his stride and perfectly puts the ball in the box for Bernardo Silva. Silva is in ACRES of space and with his first touch side footed volleys it from JUST inside the box and Martinez stood no chance, I don’t think there are many keepers in the world that save that.

While Bernardo Silvas goal didn’t MEAN as much as the Aguero goal, given what was at stake, in a season with a title race that is as tight as the 2021/22 season with a point between first and second, then a further point between second and third, every goal will turn out to be a crucial goal.

Not to mention the fact Villa under new manager Gerrard have been playing some great football. You could look back on this goal and say it won them the title given the fact Villa got a goal back in the second half.

And that’s going to do it this one, can you remember these goals? Are there any other HUGE goals you can remember? These don’t necessarily need to be league title winning goals, but in the past goals that sealed promotion, helped fight relegation or just an insane finish on a Tuesday night in a meaningless 3rd round cup game, they all count right?

Let us know, we would love to get a discussion going! Even as a non City fan, this team has been a joy to watch on occasion, playing such fast paced, methodical football with Pep at the helm. It will be interesting to see how things keep rolling after his reign is over, anyway that’s all for today. Take care everybody!