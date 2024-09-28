Where are they now: Cole Palmer’s professional football debut XI?

All about how the Manchester City XI looked when Cole Palmer made his professional football debut

Cole Palmer has been all the rage in the English Premier League now. The lanky 22-year-old Englishman has been banging in goals for Chelsea for fun ever since joining them from Manchester City.

Palmer’s recent four-goal performance against Bournemouth just added more buzz to his already shining name. The winger struck four goals in the same half to become the first player in the English Premier League to do so. Owing to his stunning performances, Chelsea have gotten off to a brilliant start in the ongoing season, and are currently in the top 4.

Elsewhere, Pep Guardiola might possibly be scratching his head to have let Palmer leave. In fact, Palmer spent his entire youth career, spanning a decade at Manchester City, and was also in the senior side for 3 years. He joined Chelsea only in 2023.

Here is a look at how Manchester City’s XI looked when Cole Palmer made his debut, and also where the players who started that evening currently are.

Cole Palmer made his professional football debut against Burnley in the EFL Cup

It was the 30th of September, 2020, and Cole Palmer was just 18. Pep Guardiola, fielded quite a strong XI against the then-EPL club.

GK – Zack Steffen

The American soccer goalkeeper was in between the sticks that night. He hardly got starts at Manchester City and also went on loan to Middlesbrough in the 2022-23 season. He finally left the club in 2024, and currently plays for Colorado Rapids.

LB – Benjamin Mendy

The sexual assault cases had not hit Benjamin Mendy back then. It was only 11 months after that he was arrested. After his arrest in August 2021, Mendy didn’t feature for the Cityzens again. His contract ended in 2023, and he joined French Ligue 2 team Lorient, where he currently plays.

CB – Aymeric Laporte

Back when Aymeric Laporte was a rock. The France-born Spanish player would go on to be a part of the club for three more years, before leaving to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in 2023.

CB – Fernandinho

The old work horse Fernandinho was quite a regular starter for Pep Guardiola’s side back then. After almost 10 years at the club, Fernandinho left the club in 2022, joining Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, where he currently plays.

RB – Kyle Walker

MADRID, SPAIN – APRIL 13: Kyle Walker of Manchester City FC in action during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg Two match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City at Wanda Metropolitano on April 13, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Kyle Walker has been at Manchester City for quite a while. He still starts for them at RB, and is currently the captain of the team.

CDM – Rodri

Another star is a regular star and a key part of the team. The Spaniard was in his early years at Manchester City back then, and is currently the most important player in the team. However, he is out of the 2024-25 season due to an ACL injury.

RCM – Kevin de Bruyne

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 07: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City applauds the fans after the team’s victory in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s engine since time immemorial. The Belgian is still Guardiola’s go-to-man, creating magic whenever required. However, he has struggeld with injuries of late.

LW – Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez’s contribution to Manchester City is immense. The Algerian joined the club in 2018, and went on to play for them until 2023. He joined Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, where he currently plays.

ST – Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling was coming off one of his greatest-ever years – 2019. The same was expected from him in 2020 as well, however, the Englishman never hit the same level after that. He left City in 2022 to join Chelsea. After two years at the club, Sterling joined London rivals Arsenal on loan.

RW – Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres never really shone at Manchester City. Having joined the Cityzens in 2020, the Spaniard left the club in 2022 to join Barcelona, where he currently plays.