Man United eye Kingsley Coman as Jadon Sancho alternative

According to ESPN, Man United have lined up Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman as one of the alternatives to reported top target Jadon Sancho, who looks set to stay at Borussia Dortmund for the time being.

Sancho has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford but the Bundesliga outfit are now suggesting that the 20-year-old will not be sold this summer. Dortmund’s massive valuation of Sancho that stands in excess of £100million also remains a massive stumbling block for United. (h/t ESPN)

Having been left frustrated by the lack of progress in the Sancho transfer saga, the Red Devils are now weighing up the possibility of bringing in some cheaper alternatives.

Kingsley Coman won the Champions League with Bayern Munich last season (Getty Images)

Juventus’ Douglas Costa and Inter Milan outcast Ivan Perisic (h/t ESPN) have emerged on the club’s shortlist of targets alongside Coman as they look to add more firepower to their attack.

The report doesn’t quote how much Bayern would demand to part ways with Kingsley Coman, who is one of the club’s prized assets. However, the 24-year-old is unlikely to come cheap in the market, considering that he still has three years remaining on his current deal at the Allianz Arena that runs until 2023.

The French international joined the Bavarian giants from Juventus, initially on a two-year loan back in 2015, before completing a permanent move in 2017.

Coman has since evolved into one of the best young wide players across the continent, winning 5 Bundesliga titles, 4 domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League last season.

Man United have been credited with an interest in Coman (Getty Images)

The 24-year-old has racked up a staggering 33 goals and 35 assists in 161 appearances for Bayern across all competitions so far and still has his best years ahead of him.

United already have Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, and Daniel James competing for places on the flanks and Coman ticks plenty of boxes as just the ideal alternative to Sancho if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to invest in an out-and-out winger this summer.