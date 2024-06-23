Do you know about Malang Sarr Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his wife, personal life, net worth, and family

Malang Mamadou William Georges Sarr, commonly known as Malang Sarr, is a professional footballer who plays for Chelsea and France. The 25-year-old defender is known for his versatility in defense, his vision, and his tackling ability, which have all contributed to his consistent rise as a player since his early career days.

Hailing from a country that has produced football legends such as Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, Malang Sarr brings control of the ball and technicality to the game. He is currently considered one of the top prospects for the French national team.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Frenchman’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Name Malang Sarr Age 25 years old Birth Place Nice, France Date of Birth 23 January 1999 Parents Not Known Height 1.83 m Position Center-back Girlfriend NA Net Worth £8,775,520 Senior Career Nice, Chelsea, Porto, Monaco Star Sign Aquarius

Malang Sarr | Early Life and Family

Malang Sarr was born on January 23, 1999, in Nice, France. At the age of 6, he began his youth career at the youth academy of Nice, where his raw skills and talents were honed. After spending a total of nine years at the club’s academy, he was promoted to the reserves team, where his performances earned him minutes for the first team of Nice within a single season.

Nice French defender Malang Sarr (L) gestures as he celebrates his goal during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and Rennes on August 14, 2016, at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southern France. / AFP / Franck PENNANT (Photo credit should read FRANCK PENNANT/AFP via Getty Images)

Malang Sarr was born to Senegalese-origin parents who later shifted to Nice. His parents were known to be very hard-working and have made many sacrifices for the player’s career in football. His dad reportedly died when the player was very young, which has affected the player’s life a lot. Malang Sarr is known to be single as of now and wants to focus more on his career than his relationships. Other details regarding his personal life are not known.

Malang Sarr | Club Career

Nice

After impressive performances in the youth levels for Nice, Malang Sarr made his Ligue 1 debut on August 14th, 2016 against Rennes and scored the winning goal for his team, becoming the second youngest player at the age of 17 to ever score on his debut in Ligue 1. Sarr signed his first professional contract with Nice on November 7th, 2016 and made over 30 appearances by the end of that season, helping Nice finish third in the league.

After being named as the world’s fifth most promising footballer under the age of 20, Sarr made his 100th appearance for Nice on August 10, 2019 in a 2-1 win over Amiens. However, his contract was surprisingly not renewed and he left Nice as a free agent on the expiration of his contract on June 30, 2020.

Chelsea

Sarr joined Chelsea on a five-year deal on August 27, 2020, and was sent out on loan to Porto on October 6, 2020, for the rest of the 2020–21 season. Sarr made his Porto debut in a UEFA Champions League tie against Manchester City on October 21, 2020, and scored his only goal for the club in a Taça da Liga tie against Pacos de Ferreira in December 2020. After featuring 19 times in all competitions for Porto by the end of the season, Sarr returned to Chelsea and opted to stay at the Premier League club for the next season.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 20: Malang of Chelsea is challenged by Martin Oedegaard of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on April 20, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

After making his Chelsea debut in a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, he started as a left back against Tottenham in the EFL Cup semi-final and maintained his form in the next consecutive games, helping Chelsea win the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup title, beating Palmeiras on February 12, 2022. However, Sarr was sent out on another loan to Monaco, this time with the option to buy on August 10, 2022, until the end of that season.

Malang Sarr | International Career

Sarr has been representing the France national team at youth levels and has been performing very well for the team. Although it was confirmed that the Senegalese national team approached him, the player denied the call-up, completely stating his will to represent the France senior national team on an international level. However, Sarr has yet to receive the senior national team call-up from France, despite impressive performances at the youth level for the nation.

Malang Sarr | Records and Statistics

Malang Sarr is an exceptional playmaker for both his club and country. Here are his stats, including appearances, goals, and assists.

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Nice 119 3 3 Chelsea 21 0 0 Porto 19 1 0 Monaco 17 0 0 France 0 0 0

Malang Sarr | Net Worth

Malang is a beloved footballer among fans, with an estimated net worth of £8,775,520. He earns approximately £34,000 per week (£1,768,000 per year) at Chelsea

Based on the information available on Transfermarkt, the current market value of Malang Sarr is €4.00 million.

Malang Sarr | Sponsors and Endorsements

Malang Sarr’s remarkable performances on the pitch have made him a highly sought-after personality for big brands looking to collaborate with him for endorsement deals and sponsorships. The sportswear company Nike has reportedly struck a long-term deal with the player regarding his boots. These collaborations have not only boosted his popularity but also helped him establish a strong presence in the world of football and beyond.

Malang Sarr | Philanthropic Activities

Throughout his 25-year life, Malang has passionately supported numerous charitable organizations. Due to his humble family, Malang Sarr has grown perceptive of the emotions of those in need and has been open to helping the charity help the poverty-stricken hometown of Nice. His selfless actions have profoundly impacted many people’s lives and serve as a shining example of the positive change that can be achieved through charitable endeavors.

Malang Sarr | Cars and Tattoos

Malang Sarr is not particularly fond of tattoos. As for Malang’s car collection, he is known to own a classy Mercedes in his garage and he is sure to get more in the future after establishing himself at Chelsea and the France national team.

FAQs