Making money from your passion for soccer

Many of us love the beautiful game almost to the exclusion of all else. When a passion like that takes over your every waking moment, it’s tempting to look for a way to make some money out of it.

Alternatively, you might find yourself in need of a bit of extra money and be looking at what skills and knowledge you have that you can turn to your advantage. You might come to the conclusion that the one thing you know plenty about is soccer. But how can you make that into a side hustle, earning hard cash from your hobby? Here are some suggestions.

Become a club historian

If you follow a local club in the lower leagues, or maybe even a long-standing non-league side, you may be able to make some money by writing a history of the club. You could then either publish this yourself, using one of the many print-on-demand companies out there, or put together a website. In the first case, you would be able to make money selling your book to fans. In the second case, you’d be reliant on selling advertising space on the site.

If you have a flair for writing and research alongside a love of your local club, this could be a fascinating gig. Interviewing old players and fans and going through the club records will be a rewarding process. Smaller clubs often have the most loyal followers, so you’ll have a ready-made audience for your finished product.

Photography and art

Again this depends on having particular skills to start with, but there could be a market for framed photographs, prints and even paintings of players and football scenes. You might be able to sell these at your local club shop, or online via sites like Etsy or eBay. Just remember that you may need permission if you reproduce official club badges or logos. You may also be able to sell good quality photos of matches to local newspapers.

Sponsor a local team

If you already run your own business, you might be able to increase profits by sponsoring a local professional or amateur team. You’ll need to spend money first of course, but football sponsorship is definitely worthwhile for businesses. Even providers of the top free casino games are getting in on the act, with many teams being sponsored by casino or gaming outlets.

Buy and sell vintage memorabilia

If you look online, you’ll see there’s a thriving trade in old programmes, club shirts and almost any item connected with the beautiful game from days gone by. It may be that you have some valuable items already, stored away in a drawer. While it could be a wrench to part with these collectables, you might find you’re sitting on a goldmine, especially if you have items that are signed by famous players.

Buying memorabilia with a view to selling it on is also something many people do as a business, although you need to have a good eye for what items are going to rise in value. It’s easy to get stuck with a load of old tat that nobody wants. If you do it well, however, trading in soccer memorabilia can definitely be a very profitable sideline.

Show the game in your home

Football matches are best watched in company as not everyone can make it to the really big games. Some aren’t even broadcast on regular terrestrial TV, and television sports subscription packages aren’t within all budgets. However, a combination of a subscription deal and a big screen TV or projector could be the beginnings of a profit-making enterprise for you.

Set up the screen in your front room, or even better in your garden on a balmy summer’s evening. You can either charge a small amount for admission, or make money selling drinks and snacks to a captive audience. If you are asking for money on the door, make sure you’re not in competition with the local pub, which might be showing the same match for free.

Become a coach or referee

Finally, if you’re physically fit and know the game inside out, you might be able to find part-time work coaching local children or as a referee. You’ll need to get properly qualified in both cases, and will likely need first aid training as well, plus the usual checks and safeguards if you’re going to be working with children. But ultimately this could be the next best thing to fulfilling your childhood dream of becoming a professional player yourself.