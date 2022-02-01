Luke Modric Wife Vanja Bosnic Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Job, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Vanja Bosnic? Meet The Wife Of Luka Modric

Vanja Bosnic Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 18, 1982 Place of Birth Croatia Nationality Croatian Residency N.A Husband Luka Modric Job Agent Instagram Height 1.73m(5ft 8in) Weight 61kg Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother Her father’s name is Milan Bosnić and her mother is Vesna Juraic. Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $1 Million

Luka Modric Wife Vanja Bosnic Biography

Vanja Bosnic is the lovely wife of Luka Modric. The couple has known each other for ten years. Vanja came from a humble Croatian family. Destiny brought the pair together, and they have remained inseparable since. Modric was still playing at Croatia when their relationship started.

Luca Modric has become one of the greatest midfielders of this generation for his incredible performances in the last decade. The Croatian star broke the Messi-Ronaldo trend and won the coveted Ballon d’Or in 2018. Considering his stature at Real Madrid and in the Croatian national team, he is currently one of the most famous football stars. However, very few know about the life of his wife – Vanja Bosnic. So today, we will reveal many exciting facts about Croatian beauty. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Vanja was raised by her mother. (Picture was taken from Wikibio.us)

Vanja Bosnic Childhood and Family

Vanja was brought into the world on July 18, 1982, by Croatian parents. His father, Milan Bosnić, was a basketball player in his initial years and started a restaurant business in later years. Her mother, Vesna Juraic, was an Economics graduate. Even though the couple were together during Vanja’s birth, their relationship deteriorated later, and they divorced. Vanja was raised by her mother. It might have been challenging for the single mother to take care of the family. However, it wasn’t easy for Vanja to spend a fatherless childhood either. Due to the less information available online on her family and childhood, we couldn’t find out whether she had any siblings or not.

Vanja Bosnic Education

From an early age, Vanja took her mother as a role model and followed her footsteps in choosing the subject for his graduation. She collected an Economics degree from the Faculty of Economics and Business, University of Zagreb.

The Modric family during Luca Modric’s presentation ceremony at the Bernabeu.

Vanja Bosnic career

Vanja currently doesn’t have any job and mostly spends her time doing chores at the house. However, before meeting Modric, she worked with the Mamic sports agency. It wasn’t a permanent role, though. She got the role after one of the permanent employees became pregnant and took paternity leave. Vanja worked at the agency until 2008. However, when Modric moved to Tottenham, she went with him. Vanja also had a degree in Economics and could have pursued a better role, but her life took a complete turn later.

Vanja Bosnic husband, Luka Modric

Luca Modric started his football journey with a local club in Croatia. However, soon he was tracked down by Tottenham and brought to the Premier League, where he spent four years before moving to Madrid. His spell was quite decent in England. But, the magic happened when he decided to move to Real Madrid. It was considered a wrong choice, and the major Spanish media outlets criticized Los Blancos’ decision to sign him at that time.

However, tables turned after the initial seasons. Modric found his form and became a viable player for Real. He formed an untouchable midfield trio with Casemiro and Toni Kroos and dominated Europe for a period. He helped the team win 4 Champions League trophies and 2 La Liga titles.

Even though everyone knew about the skill set of Modric when entering into the 2018 FIFA World Cup, no football fans ever dreamed of watching him play the Final of the tournament. He made it happen with incredible performances and top-notch leadership. Due to the excellent spell for club and Country, he won the Ballon d’Or that year.

Luca Modric with wife Vanja Bosnic during the FIFA World Cup 2018. (Credit: Getty)

Vanja Bosnic and Luka Modric relationship

At this moment, it seems like it was destined that Vanja gets the temporary role at Mamic because in 2007, she met with Luca Modric through her work. After just the first meeting, the duo felt the connection and started seeing each other. They got married three years later at a private wedding in Zagreb, Croatia. The wedding ceremony was attended mainly by their family and close friends.

Vanja Bosnic and Luka Modric Children

Luka Modric and Vanja Bosnic have three children together. Their first son was born on June 6, 2010. Their next daughter came into the earth on April 25, 2013, and they welcomed their younger daughter on October 2, 2017.

The Modric family. (Image: GETTY)

Vanja Bosnic Social media

It’d be surprising to hear a famous WAG of one of the most famous footballers not have any social media presence. But, it has become a reality with Vanja. She doesn’t have an account on the major social media platforms. It seems the mother of three likes to spend quality time with her family. She also doesn’t like to attract much attention in her private life. However, Modric sometimes posts pictures together on his Instagram page. From his profile, you can get a good idea of what the pair is up to nowadays.

Read More: