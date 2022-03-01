Who is Maribel Garcia? Meet the wife of Luis Garcia

Maribel is a homemaker and is the wife of one of the current managers of RCD, Mallorca Luis Garcia.

Garcia comes from Spain, and she is known for being the partner of one of the underrated managers in the Spanish League, Luis Garcia. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Contents hide
1 Maribel Garcia Facts
2 Maribel and Luis Garcia Families
3 Maribel husband Luis Garcia
4 Maribel and Luis Garcia Kids
5 Maribel Garcia Profession, Career, Net Worth
6 FAQs about Maribel Garcia
7 Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:

Maribel Garcia Facts 

Birth Place Madrid, Spain
Father’s Name Na 
Mother’s Name NA
Star Sign NA
Net Worth (2021) $5 million
Salary (2021) NA 
Age 39
Date of Birth  1982
University  NA 
Nationality Spanish 
Spouse  Luis Garcia 
Children 2 Children
Social Media Instagram

Maribel and Luis Garcia Families  

Maribel was born in 1982 in Madrid, Spain, but her specific birth date has not been revealed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members.

Luis Garcia with his wife Maribel during an award ceremony
Luis Garcia with his wife Maribel during an award ceremony (Instagram)

Luis Garcia was born on December 1 1972, in Madrid, Spain. His mother’s birthday and father’s day in Spain fall on the same day every March 19. However, there is not much known about his family As he maintains a really private life. 

Maribel husband Luis Garcia 

Luis Garcia Plaza is a Spanish-born retired professional footballer and the current manager of RCD Mallorca. He played as a Central defender in Segunda Division B and represented Rayo Vallecano B. He was forced to retire due to injury in 2000 at the age of 27.

Luis Garcia, manager of RCD Mallorca looks on during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Betis and RCD Mallorca at Estadio Benito Villamarin on February 20, 2022 in Seville, Spain.
Luis Garcia, manager of RCD Mallorca looks on during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Betis and RCD Mallorca at Estadio Benito Villamarin on February 20, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

However, he didn’t hold back and took up coaching in 2001, starting with amateurs UD Altea. As a result, Garcia led Villarreal CF’s reserved to the Tercera Division championship. 

He was appointed at the Levante UD, helping the club return to La Liga after a three-year absence in his second season. He even led the side to 14th place. On June 8, 2011, Garcia signed for Getafe for three years. He Coached Getafe for three years and then was appointed as the manager of China League One club Bejing Renhe F.C where he coached the team to promote back to the Super League.

Luis Garcia, Head Coach of Real Mallorca gives their team instructions during the LaLiga Santander match between Villarreal CF and RCD Mallorca at Estadio de la Ceramica on January 22, 2022 in Villarreal, Spain
Luis Garcia, Head Coach of Real Mallorca gives their team instructions during the LaLiga Santander match between Villarreal CF and RCD Mallorca (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Garcia has coached in Saudi Professional League at Al Shabab FC, and on August 6 2020, Garcia was appointed as the manager of RCD Mallorca in the second division.

Maribel and Luis Garcia Kids

Luis has been married to his wonderful wife Maribel, a Spanish-born girl, for more than two decades. However, the exact date of their marriage has not been disclosed as it was a very private and intimate affair attended by close friends and family.

Maribel
Luis Garcia with his kids and wife Maribel (Instagram)

The couple is blessed with a son and a daughter. His son has started training and is looking to follow in his father’s footsteps. 

Maribel Garcia Profession, Career, Net Worth 

Maribel is a housemaker and has been Luis’s strength as support. She has travelled with him, changing different countries continents and taking care of their children.

Maribel i
Maribel is known for being the wife of RCD Mallorca manager Luis Garcia (Instagram)

However, she has a private life and has a low key profile on social media with around 500 followers. There is no disclose of her net worth as well. Her husband Luis is on Instagram with 15k followers and has around $5 million approx.

FAQs about Maribel Garcia 

When did Maribel and Luis Garcia get married?
Their marriage date has not been revealed 
What is Maribel doing now?
She is a housemaker 
How old is Maribel?
Maribel is 39 years old
Nationality of Maribel?
Maribel Garcia is Spanish
What is Maribel’s net worth?
They have a net worth of around $5 million.

Written by SUDIP TALUKDER

