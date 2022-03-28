Who Is Elena Cullell? Meet The Wife Of Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique Wife Elena Cullell Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Elena Cullell is famous for being the wife of Spain national team manager Luis Enrique. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Elena Cullell is an Economist by profession. She has been married to Spain and former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique many times. Even though the couple’s relationship has been pure and long-lasting, they had their share of down moments. But Elena stood firm during such difficult times beside Enrique, which suggests the strength of her character.

Luis Enrique has played with both the Spanish supergiants- Barcelona and Real Madrid. Even though he was a top player in his playing days, his managerial career took over all the credits when he started leading Barcelona to major titles. Under his management, the Catalan team completed the sextuple – winning six major titles in a single season.

Currently, he is doing an impressive job with the Spain national team. He helped them reach the EURO final last year. It remains to be seen how his team performs in the coming world cup.

Elena Cullell Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1971 Place of Birth Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Partner Luis Enrique Job Economist Instagram @cococf21 Height 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother Isabel Falguera – mother Francesc Cullell – father Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) €1 Million

Elena Cullell Childhood and Family

Elena was born in 1971. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know her exact date of birth. She doesn’t fancy sharing her private data with public media; instead, she enjoys her life without the press’s intervention. Her father’s name is Francesc Cullell, and Isabel Falguera is her mother. She hasn’t shared much about her family; hence we don’t know whether she has any siblings.

Elena Cullell was born in Spain. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

She learned to fight for her goals from childhood, and the experiences she gathered made her stronger. We are on the lookout for more information about her early days; hence we will update the article if we find new facts. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Luis Enrique.

Elena Cullell Education

Elena is the kind of person who has an intelligent mind with a beautiful appearance. As she enjoyed studies and was comfortable understanding the logic, she used to be a top student in her class. After completing high school education at the French Lyceum of Bon Soleil, in Gava, she moved to the United States for higher studies. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what major she took at college.

Elena Cullell career

Elena is an Economist. As she was a bright student, she didn’t have any difficulty adapting to the work environment. She excelled in her role by making complex decisions straightforwardly in the end. Sometimes, she stunned her colleagues with her work rate and determination. As she has been giving excellent service, clients enjoy working with her. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know which company she is currently working for. We will update the article later if we find new data from our research.

Elena is an Economist. (Picture was taken from hollywoodzam.com)

Elena Cullell Net Worth

Elena has a net worth of €1 Million. As we mentioned earlier, she gave reliable services to her clients; as a result, her income also kept rising. We believe she has accumulated a decent sum from her job, but it is nowhere near her husband’s net worth. Luis Enrique has a net worth of €10 Million, primarily representing his earnings from his playing and managerial career.

Elena Cullell and Luis Enrique relationship

Luis Enrique met with his wife in 1995. The Spaniard was playing for Real Madrid at that time, so it wasn’t pretty hard for Eleana to find the love of her life. After going on dates, they found each other very amusing and unique. They felt comfortable around each other, so they moved in together.

Luis Enrique and wife Elena Cullell at their wedding ceremony. (Credit: Mundodeportivo)

After only two years of dating, in December 1997, the duo tied the knot at a grand wedding ceremony. Their bond has grown stronger over the years, but still, they don’t take their relationship for granted. They often boost each other’s morale and keep a healthy line of communication.

Even though they have a powerful mentality, they suffered a shock when their daughter died. It was a tough time for the duo, but they shared the grief and comforted the other person.

Elena Cullell and Luis Enrique Children

The duo has three children together – two daughters and a son. Their first son, Pacho Martinez, was born in 1998. Their oldest son loves football, but he chose a different career path due to his lack of skills. They were blessed with a baby girl named Sira Martinez on April 1, 2000.

After becoming pregnant for the third time, Elena gave birth to her youngest daughter, Xana Martinez, in November 2010. The duo couldn’t see their youngest one grow old as she passed away in August 2019 after suffering from bone cancer.

Luis Enrique with his wife and children. (Picture Credit: Instagram)

Elena Cullell Social media

Considering the kind of secrecy Elena has maintained throughout her life, we believe she likes to stay away from social media as much as possible. Even though she has an account on Instagram, she barely uses it and has kept it private. Instead of scrolling through online pages, she spends quality time with her family.

FAQs about Elena Cullell

When did Elena Cullell and Luis Enrique get married? They got married in December 1997. What is Elena Cullell doing now? She is an Economist How old is Elena Cullell? Her age is 51. Nationality of Elena Cullell? She is Spanish. What is Elena Cullell’s net worth? Her net worth is €1 Million.

