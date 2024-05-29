Luis Díaz Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda, also known as Luis Díaz, is a Colombian winger who plays for Premier League club Liverpool and the Colombia national team. Throughout his early career, the player has always been regarded as the best in his business. He was considered one of the upcoming promising talents during his youth, especially during his time at Porto.

After being on an impressive rise during his early career, Díaz’s trajectory has gone one level up since joining Liverpool. His purchase in 2022 is already being considered one of the bargain purchases of the transfer window.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Colombian talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Birth Place Barrancas, Colombia Father’s Name Luis Manuel Díaz Mother’s Name Cilenis Marulanda Net Worth NA Age 27 Birthday 13 January 1997 Nationality Colombia Position Winger Senior Clubs Barranquilla, Atletico Junior, Porto, Liverpool Achievements Colombian Cup 2016/17

Colombian Champions 2017/18, 2018/19

Colombian Super Cup 2018/19

Portuguese Champion 2019/20, 2021/22

Portuguese Cup 2020, 2022

Portuguese Super Cup 2021

Copa America 2021 Golden Boot

FA Cup 2022

Carabao Cup 2022/23

EFL Cup 2022, 2024 Girlfriend Geraldine Ponce Children Roma and Charlotte Díaz Social Media Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Luis Díaz | Early Life and Family

Luis Díaz was born on January 13, 1997, to middle-class Colombian parents, Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda. He had been in love with football since childhood and used to play a lot during his youth. Luis Díaz is married to Geraldine Ponce and the couple has two daughters, Roma and Charlotte Díaz.

Congratulations to Luis Diaz and his family on the birth of their second child, Charlotte!🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/rhlYxJFsDM — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 25, 2024

During his youth, the player joined the youth academy of the local club, Atletico Junior. After showing signs of technical ability with an outstanding pace, 19-year-old Díaz was promoted to the club’s first team in 2016. Since then, the player has been developing himself to become a star winger in the upcoming future of football.

Luis Díaz | Club Career

Atletico Junior

After going through the youth levels of Atletico Junior, Díaz was promoted to the senior team and made his senior debut on April 26th, 2016 in a 2-1 home loss against Deportivo Pereira. After subsequently getting promoted to Junior’s main squad, he made his first division debut on August 27th, 2017 and also scored his first goal on September 20th in a 3-1 Copa Sudamericana home win against Cerro Porteno.

Díaz became a regular starter for Atletico Junior and chipped in with regular goals during the 2018 season and consequently, a big European club came calling after being impressed by the youngster.

Porto

Díaz signed for the Portuguese club FC Porto on a five-year contract on July 10, 2019 for a transfer fee of €7 million. He made his debut for the club on August 7 in a 1-0 win over Krasnodar in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round first leg and also scored his first Porto goal in the return leg six days later. In his first two seasons with Porto, Díaz went through multiple ups and downs, including numerous match suspensions and injuries. However, Díaz still managed to help his team win the league and the Taca de Portugal and was also able to score his first Champions League goal in a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on October 21, 2020, in the 2020–21 season.

Porto’s Colombian forward Luis Diaz (R) vies with Belenenses’ Portuguese defender Tomas Ribeiro during the Portuguese league football match between Belenenses SAD and FC Porto at the Jamor stadium in Oeiras on January 16, 2022. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2021/22 season was the breakthrough season for Luis Díaz in Porto, as the winger started the season well with five goals in his first six league games that season. His tally reached an impressive 14 goals by December and despite leaving the club halfway through the season, Díaz was still the joint-seventh top scorer in that league and also got the medal of the league winner at the end of that season.

Liverpool

Díaz signed for Liverpool on a five-year contract on January 30, 2022 for a transfer fee of €45 million with €15 million in add-ons and made his debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side on February 6, 2022 in a FA Cup fourth-round match against Cardiff City. He scored his first goal for Liverpool in a 3-1 home win over Norwich City on February 19, 2022, and has not looked back since then. Having already managed to fix his place in Liverpool’s preferred starting lineup, Díaz helped Liverpool win the FA Cup 2022 final over Chelsea by dropping a man-of-the-match performance in the game.

Luis Diaz (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Although Díaz dealt a crucial knee injury blow in October and missed most of the 2022/23 season, he returned on April 17th against Leeds United and played for 9 minutes in the game. Díaz quickly got his form back as he started scoring goals regularly and finished the 2022/23 season on a high, despite the team struggling to grab a top-4 spot in the Premier League table. In the current season, although Díaz was in top form in the initial days, a tragic situation at home affected the player as his parents were kidnapped in October 2023. However, on November 5, playing in the first match since his parents’s kidnapping, Diaz scored a late stoppage-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw away at Luton Town. Since then, the player has maintained his top-notch form and is an undisputed starter for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Luis Díaz | International Career

After impressing in the youth levels of Colombia, Díaz was called up to the senior national team squad on August 27th, 2018 and made his international debut on September 11th in a 0-0 friendly against Argentina. After scoring his first international goal on March 26th, 2019 against South Korea, Díaz was named in the 2019 Copa America squad for Colombia.

Colombia’s Luis Diaz (top) celebrates with teammate Mateus Uribe after scoring against Peru during their South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the National Stadium in Lima on June 3, 2021. (Photo by Martin MEJIA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN MEJIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Díaz was again included in the Colombia squad for the 2021 Copa America and helped his country finish third in the competition, with decisive strikes in both the semifinal loss against Argentina and the third-place match against Peru. He ended the competition as a joint top goalscorer alongside Lionel Messi. Recently, Díaz scored a brace on November 16, 2023, to beat Brazil for the first time in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Luis Díaz | Sponsors and Endorsement

Although Luis Díaz’s other sponsors are unknown, the player has been known to have a long-term deal with the sportswear company Adidas regarding his boot sponsors. Being an aspiring and developing player, Endo is certain to get more sponsors running after his signature in the future.

Luis Díaz | Philanthropic Activities

Luis Díaz has been quite known for his philanthropy, with many of his charity-related works. He and his club Liverpool have become brand ambassadors for The Passage and Centrepoint to help people find sustainable employment as an effective route to end their homelessness. Other details regarding his philanthropy are not known yet.

Luis Díaz | Records and Statistics

Luis Díaz’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for till now in his career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists FC Porto 125 41 19 Atletico Junior FC 106 20 9 Liverpool FC 86 22 13 Colombia 47 11 2

Luis Díaz | Net Worth

Luis Díaz reportedly has an approximate net worth of around $1–$5 million, though the precise value is unknown. However, Díaz has a huge contract with Liverpool, which includes impressive wages of around £4,680,000 per year.

Luis Díaz | Cars and Tattoos

Luis Díaz is not an open person, as he isn’t flashy and doesn’t like to show his life on social media. However, he is known to own a classy BMW X6, showcasing the player’s impressive taste. Regarding tattoos, the player is known to have a lot of ink on his body, as can be seen. His arms and legs are inked with tattoos and all of those have some special meaning, with the player accepting that fact in an interview earlier this year.

The New 2024 BMW X6 pic.twitter.com/i9CETzBf81 — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) March 28, 2024

FAQs