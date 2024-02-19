Lucas Paqueta 2024 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima, better known as Lucas Paqueta, was born on August 27, 1997. He is a Brazilian attacking midfield currently showcasing his skills with Premier League’s West Ham.

This article will cover the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Paqueta began his career in 2007 at his home club Flamengo at the early age of 10, playing in the clubs under 20 before joining the senior team in March 2016.

His brilliant on-field performances earned him a spot in elite football when he joined AC Milan, followed by Olympique Lyon, before finally moving to the Premier League club West Ham on August 29, 2022.

He also made his first appearance for the Brazil international team in 2018 and has been a regular player.

Lucas Paqueta Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Paqueta Island, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Father’s Name Marcelo de Lima Mother’s Name Cristiane Tolentino Star Sign Virgo Net Worth $10 Million Age 26 Birthday 27 August 1997 Nationality Brazil Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Flamengo, AC Milan, Olympique Lyon, West Ham United F.C. Achievements 1X COPA SÃO PAULO DE JUNIORES WINNER 1X WORLD CUP PARTICIPANT 2X COPA AMÉRICA PARTICIPANT 1X COPA AMÉRICA RUNNER-UP 1X COPA AMÉRICA WINNER 1X CONFERENCE LEAGUE WINNER 1X EUROPA LEAGUE PARTICIPANT Wife Maria Eduarda Fournier Children Benicio, Filipo Social Media Instagram, X(Twitter)

Lucas Paqueta’s Net Worth and Salary

The Brazil international is estimated to have a net worth of approximately $10 million. His financial success is also boosted by a salary of £150,000 a week, which he enjoys in the 5-year / £39,000,000 contract with West Ham United.

His annual salary at the London Stadium averages £7,800,000. His current market value is about €65 million, and clubs that yearn for his services would have to dig deeper into their pockets to acquire him, even on loan.

Lucas Paqueta Club Career

Lucas joined the youth academy of his hometown club, Flamengo, before turning pro with Mengão in 2017. He made his breakout by scoring 10 goals in the 32-game league. International clubs noticed his superb technical abilities, creativity, and zeal to achieve at a young age, and he had to relocate to Europe after signing with Serie A club AC Milan.

The Brazilian’s time in Italy didn’t go well, and after just two seasons, he was shipped off to Ligue 1. It was in Lyon that Lucas was reborn, scoring 21 goals and providing 14 assists in 80 games to defend his career as a top prospect.

In the summer of 2022, EPL’s West Ham United signed him to a long-term contract due to his outstanding midfield capabilities and ability to switch to various positions.

Lucas Paqueta International Career

Besides making huge strides in his club career, Lucas has also made a name for himself while wearing the Brazilian shirt. He has participated in Brazil’s under-20 and under-23 levels, making his first under-20 debut in 2016.

One of the highlights of his international career is scoring his first goal against Panama in a friendly match that ended in a 1-1 draw while wearing the envied No. 10 shirt.

He has also participated in and won the Copa America clashes. The attacking midfielder also made the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, due to allegations associated with the breach of betting rules, he failed to make the squad for Brazil’s 2026 World Cup qualifying games.

Lucas Paqueta Family

Born and raised on Paqueta Island, Lucas Paqueta is nicknamed after his idyllic island home. His parents, Cristiane Tolentino and Marcelo de Lima, watched their son grow up, lace up his boots, and take to the field. Paqueta has an older brother called Mathias, who also plays football.

Lucas Paqueta Wife

The Rio de Janeiro tied the knot with the love of his life Maria Eduarda Fournier, in a private ceremony in 2018. They have two sons together: Benicio and Filipo.

Lucas Paqueta Sponsors and Endorsements

Being a Nike-endorsed athlete in the 2022/23 season, Paqueta wore the Nike Phantom GT2 DF soccer cleats for the whole season.

Paqueta currently dons the Betway-emblazoned jersey, but not for much longer, as the Premier League recently agreed to remove online casinos and betting companies from the front of the shirt.

Wherever Paqueta goes, his talent will shine, and sponsors and endorsements will follow.

Lucas Paqueta Cars and Tattoos

Having a net worth like that of West Ham’s number 10 means living lavishly and driving luxurious cars. The Mercedes G Wagon is what Lucas drives his kids and wife in. He has his son’s name Benicio tatted near his elbow joint. A charming blossom on his arm and a hungry lion on his shoulder are other tattoos that he has besides having his right sleeve done up in more of them.

FAQs about Lucas Paquetá

What is Lucas Paqueta’s net worth?

The net worth of Lucas Paqueta is $10million.

How many clubs has Lucas Paqueta played for?

Lucas Paqueta has played with four senior-level clubs: level-Flamengo, AC Milan, Olympiacos Lyon, and West Ham.

How old is Lucas Paqueta?

He is 26 years old.

Nationality of Lucas Paqueta?

He is Brazilian.

Has Lucas Paqueta ever won the Premier League?

No, he has never won the Premier League.