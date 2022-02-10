Lucas Moura wife Larissa Saad Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Larissa Saad? Meet The Wife Of Lucas Moura

Larissa Saad is famous for being the wife of Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Moura. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Larissa belongs to a rich Brazilian family. After completing her business education she came to England. It was a mutual friend that introduced her to Lucas Moura. Well, the Brazilian forward has become an integral part of the Tottenham Hotspur squad. He helped the team achieve a spectacular comeback against Ajax in the 2018/19 Champions League. He currently has a separate fanbase in England. Even though his professional career has come under the magnifying glass of the media, his love life remains a mystery to some fans. Today we are going to discuss many interesting facts about the stunning wife of Lucas Moura. So, read until the end in order to not miss anything.

Larissa Saad Facts & Wiki

Birthday January 7, 1992 Place of Birth Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency N.A Husband Lucas Moura Job N.A Instagram @lariisaad Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Larissa Saad Childhood and Family

Larissa was born on January 7, 1992. She comes from a wealthy Brazilian family. Our guess is that her family has their own business; however, we couldn’t verify the claim due to the lack of information. She hasn’t disclosed any information regarding her parents. We are uncertain whether she has any siblings. But, we are continuing our investigation, and we will update the article if we find any relevant data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Lucas Moura.

Lucas Moura met with his wife through a mutual friend. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Larissa Saad Education

After graduating high school, Larissa enrolled in a university programme to study business. She has a business degree. But due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the anime of her institution. We are unsure about the geographical location of her education as well. Whether she moved to London for higher studies is unknown.

Larissa Saad career

Larissa has maintained privacy when it comes to her private information. She hasn’t disclosed her role. But our guess is that she is currently a full-time homemaker. Taking care of two children and managing household chores is a big task. Even though she is not professionally active currently, she has a business degree, and in future, that could come in handy.

Larissa has a large Instagram audience, and it’s continuously growing. She hasn’t started monetizing her social media presence. However, in future, if she decides to turn to a social media influencer, she could earn a handsome amount of money.

Lucas Moura and Larissa Saad got married in 2016. (Image: GETTY)

Larissa Saad Net Worth

Larissa’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t disclosed any information regarding her earnings. That’s why we are unable to calculate her net worth. Even though we believe she is a full-time housewife, she could have a source of earning from her family business. But we couldn’t confirm the claim.

Larissa Saad husband, Lucas Moura

Lucas started his senior team journey with the Brazilian team, São Paulo. He was quick enough to rise through the ranks and become a top player with his incredible skills. PSG signed him in 2013. He spent five professionally successful years in Paris, scoring 46 goals and assisting 48 more in 229 appearances. He moved to London in 2018 to play with Tottenham Hotspur. After taking a brief adjustment time, he blended into the team. His heroics in the 2018/19 Champions League made him famous among the Spurs fans. Currently, he is one of the most critical players on the squad.

Larissa has a business degree. (Picture was taken from Twitter)

Larissa Saad and Lucas Moura relationship

Lucas Moura met with his wife, Larissa, many years back. Even though they remained casual friends for several years, the duo knew they had a connection. Finally, the lawyer of Moura, Thiago Nicacio, who is a mutual friend of both of them, set them up. They understood that they had similar thoughts. Well, they started dating after that and continued meeting for one year. Finally, they decided to make it official and tied the knot in 2016. Their lavish wedding ceremony in Brazil was attended by some famous personalities, including Brazilian legend Kaka.

Larissa Saad and Lucas Moura Children

The duo became proud parents for the first time when Larissa gave birth to their son, Miguel, on November 13, 2018. The pair welcomed their youngest son, Pedro Moura, in September 2019.

Lucas Moura with his wife and two adorable sons. (Picture was taken from Harry Hotspur)

Larissa Saad Social media

Larissa has an influential social media presence. She currently has 210k followers on Instagram. She mainly posts pictures of herself, her two beautiful sons and her husband. She likes doing exercises and often posts updates of her gym activities.

FAQs about Larissa Saad

When did Larissa Saad and Lucas Moura get married? The pair got married in December 2016. What is Larissa Saad doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Larissa Saad? She is 30 years old. Nationality of Larissa Saad? She is Brazilian. What is Larissa Saad’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

Read More: