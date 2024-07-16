Los Angeles FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

MLS’ matchweek 27 will see Los Angeles FC take on Real Salt Lake at the BMO Stadium. The match is set to kick off on the 17th of July at 7:45 PM PT. LAFC have looked unstoppable this season, and so have Real Salt Lake. The top-of-the-table clash might just have all the ingredients to be the match of the 2024 MLS Season.

Sitting first in the Western Conference table with 43 points from 22 games, LAFC are coming off a shocking drubbing at the hands of Columbus Crew, that too at home. The game also saw two LAFC players get sent off – Sergi Palencia and Jesus Murillo. A Christian Ramirez double, and goals from Cucho Hernandez, Diego Rossi and Alexandru Matan sealed the win for Columbus Crew. The only goal for LAFC came from Nathan Ordaz. LAFC will be looking forward to shaking off this loss when they take on Real Salt Lake next. Besides this, LAFC have managed an impressive 13 points out of the last 18.

Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, are coming off a loss again. And like LAFC, they were handed a hammering as well. Felipe Mora, Santiago Moreno and Evander scored for Portland Timbers. Salt Lake’s form hasn’t been that impressive over the last six games. They have managed to win three, draw 1, losing the other two – racking up 10 points out of the 18. They will hope to return to winning ways.

Team News and Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC

MLS, Fussball Herren, USA US Open Cup-Quarterfinal-New Mexico United at LAFC Jul 10, 2024 Los Angeles, California, USA LAFC forward Denis Bouanga 99 controls the ball against New Mexico United during the first half of the US Open Cup quarterfinal at BMO Stadium. Los Angeles BMO Stadium California USA

Lorenzo Dellavalle will be the notable name missing due to injury. The suspended Sergi Palencia and Jesus Murillo will not be featuring this matchday. Aaron Long and Omar Campos are expected to be their replacements. The earlier one-match banned Timothy Tillman is set to make a return.

Predicted XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Long, Chanot, Campos; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Bogusz, Bouanga, Kamara

Real Salt Lake

Knee injuries have troubled Real Salt Lake of late. Kevin Bonilla and Pablo Ruiz are set to miss the game due to the same. Erik Holt and Marcelo Silva have been nursing hamstring injuries and are set to be absent. Captain Cristian Arango is expected to miss the game due to yellow-card accumulation. Anderson Julio might be the replacement.

Predicted XI: MacMath; Brody, Hidalgo, Ramirez, Katranis; Eneli, Ojeda; Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Julio

Match Deciding Duel

Denis Bouanga vs. Andres Gomez

Denis Bouanga vs. Andres Gomez will be an enthralling battle upfront against the respective defenses of LAFC and Real Salt Lake

A striker’s battle might decide this game. Bouanga and Gomez have been banging in goals for fun this MLS season. While Bouanga has a staggering G/A of 22, Gomez has an impressive G/A of 18. They have scored 14 and 11 goals respectively. Besides this both have combined 15 assists, an impressive number for a non-playmaker.

Prediction

LAFC 0-1 Real Salt Lake

While it might be a bit outlandish to predict a Real Salt Lake win, it won’t be a surprise if they take all three points in their visit to the BMO Stadium. The main reason for this will be the suspensions to Palencia and Murillo hurting LAFC. Real Salt Lake might miss their captain to suspension as well, but that might not affect them as much as it would LAFC.