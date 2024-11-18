Look away Pep! You will not believe how Manchester City lined-up when they last lost four games in a row

In the wake of Pep Guardiola’s recent struggles, Manchester City XI was unrecognizable the last time they lost four games in a row

The world has not been used to what happened to Manchester City recently. Pep Guardiola’s team had never lost four games in a row since the legendary Spanish manager took charge. In fact, Guardiola had never lost four in a row in his entire managerial career.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s comeback win set the football historians working. It came to light that, Manchester City had never lost 4 games in a row in a staggering 18 years, 2 years before Sheikh Mansour’s take over. Even more baffling is the fact that the Cityzens were a below average team, at least until the turn of 2009.

The four losses in a row were split across two seasons, three games at the end of the 2005/06 season, and one game in the beginning of the next season (against Chelsea), and the manager was Stuart Pearce. Here, we take a look how Manchester City lined up when they last lost four games in a row.

GK – Nicky Weaver

The veteran Goalkeeper was nearly a decade into his time at Manchester City. He left the club at the end of that season. Weaver hung up his boots in 2014, after having last played for Aberdeen.

RB – Micah Richards

Big Meeks was just 18 back then. He was into his second season at Manchester City, and like Weaver, he was a part of the club for 10 years. He left to for Aston Villa in 2015, and announced his retirement in 2019, at only 31.

CB – Sylvain Distin

Although, the Frenchman rose to prominence at Everton, it was at Manchester City that Distin made the most league appearances. After 5 years at the club, Distin left City in 2007. He retired in 2016, having last played for Bournemouth.

CB – Richard Dunne

The no-nonsene Richard Dunne is a certified Manchester City legend. However, it was the era of his stay at the blue side of Manchester, that doesn’t earn him the flowers he deserves. After 296 league appearances for City, Dunne left for Aston Villa in 2009. He ended his career after two years at Queens Park Rangers in 2015.

LB – Ben Thatcher

Ben Thatcher was in his third season at Manchester City. It was the Welshman’s last season for the Cityzens. He hung up his boots in 2010, after having played for Ipswich Town, last.

CDM – Trevor Sinclair

Trevor Sinclair was quite a regular starter at Manchester City. He went on to play for them until 2007, before leaving to Cardiff City for a year. He last played for Lancaster City in 2015. However, he briefly came out of retirement to play a game for Squires Gate in 2018.

CDM – Joey Barton

Joey Barton is arguably the most controversial footballer ever. However, it was at Manchester City that Barton made most appearances in his career. Repeated disciplinary issues saw him moving across a number of clubs. He retired in 2017, having last played for Burnley.

CM – Claudio Reyna

Giovanni Reyna’s father was 33 during this match. He had joined Manchester City in 2003, and was a part of the club until 2007. After a year at New York Red Bulls in the 2007/2008 season, Reyna hung up his boots.

CAM – Ousmane Dabo

This game was Ousmane Dabo’s debut for Manchester City. The Frenchman made only 13 appearances in the league for the Cityzens. He then went on to play for Lazio and New England Revolution before announcing his retirement.

ST – Georgios Samaras

Georgios Samaras (Via X)

Georgios Samaras hadn’t hit his peak here. It was only after he left the EPL club, that his star-power rose. The Greek player joined Celtic in 2008, after leaving City, and went on to make 156 league appearances, scoring close to 50 goals. Samaras announced his retirement in 2018, when he was only 33.

ST – Bernardo Corradi

Bernardo Corradi also made his debut against Chelsea. Unfortunately, he was also sent off after a second yellow. The Italian just made 25 appearances for City, scoring only 3 goals. Corradi retired in 2012.