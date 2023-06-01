Loic Mbe Soh 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Loic Mbe Soh is a Cameroon professional footballer who plays as a Center-back for the Ligue 2 Club Guingamp and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Loic Mbe Soh is a talented professional footballer who was born on June 13, 2001. He has made a name for himself as a centre-back and is currently on loan from Nottingham Forest to Guingamp in Ligue 2. Although originally from Cameroon, Mbe Soh has represented France at the youth level, showcasing his abilities on the international stage.

Loïc Mbe Soh is a young and promising talent in the world of football. With his skills, determination, and international experience, he has the potential to make a significant impact in the sport and continue to grow as a professional player.

Loic Mbe Soh of Paris Saint Germain answers a question following the International Champions Cup match between Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain. (Photo by Paul Miller/Getty Images for ICC)

Loic Mbe Soh Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Nanga Eboko, Cameroon Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Gemini Net Worth €0.2 Million Age 21 Birthday 13 June 2001 Nationality French/Cameroonian Position Center-back Senior Clubs Paris Saint-Germain B, Paris Saint-Germain, Nottingham Forest, Guingamp Achievements 2X FRENCH CHAMPION

1X FRENCH CUP WINNER

1X FRENCH LEAGUE CUP WINNER

1X FRENCH SUPER CUP WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Loic Mbe Soh’s Net Worth and Salary

Loic Mbe Soh is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be €0.2 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €2.50m by Transfermarkt.

Loic Mbe Soh Club Career

Mbe Soh’s football journey began at the renowned Paris Saint-Germain Academy. He impressed the coaches and signed his first professional contract with the club in July 2018, committing to PSG until June 2021. He made his Ligue 1 debut on May 11, 2019, in a match against Angers, marking an important milestone in his career. During the 2019-2020 season, he appeared in one league match against Reims, playing as a right-back before being substituted in the 59th minute.

Mbe Soh received a nomination for the renowned 2020 Golden Boy Award, which is granted to the top young player in Europe, in honour of his talent. His inclusion on the 100-player shortlist as one of three PSG players highlights his potential and bright future.

https://twitter.com/PSG_English/status/1271762444755574784?s=20

Mbe Soh moved to Nottingham Forest in September 2020 and signed a deal with the English team. On September 25, he made his Forest debut in a 1-0 loss to Huddersfield Town. On January 20, 2021, in a 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough, he scored his first goal for the team.

Continuing his football journey, Mbe Soh joined Guingamp on loan in January 2023, seeking more playing time and opportunities to further develop his skills. This move to Ligue 2 provides him with a chance to gain valuable experience and contribute to his new team’s success.

Loic Mbe Soh International Career

Mbe Soh has competed for France in youth competitions. He has led the France U18 team on several occasions, showcasing his leadership abilities and the national team’s confidence in him.

Loic Mbe Soh Family

Loic Mbe Soh was born on 13 June 2001 in Nanga Eboko, Cameroon. His parent’s names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Loic Mbe Soh’s Girlfriend

The Center-back prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Loic Mbe Soh has a net worth of €0.2 Million. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Loic Mbe Soh has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Loic Mbe Soh Cars and Tattoos

Loic Mbe Soh’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Loic Mbe Soh has not inked his skin yet.

