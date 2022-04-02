Liverpool have had some of the best-ever players wear the famous red shirt. Founded on 3 June 1892, the Reds have won 19 English top-flight titles. To win so many top-flight titles, Liverpool had to field top-quality goalscorers.

Some of Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorers are household names, but the club’s top scorers may not be so well-known for some newer fans.

Here is a look at Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorer.

5. Steven Gerrard

186 goals

Gerrard joined Liverpool as a young boy in 1989. He rose through the club’s youth academy and over the course of a senior career that lasted from 1998 to 2015, Gerrard scored 186 goals in all competitions.

The former Reds captain is likely to return to the club sooner rather than later as manager. Having found success at Rangers, he is now the manager at Aston Villa.

4. Billy Liddell

228 goals

Liddell played for Liverpool from 1938 to 1961. The Scotsman was a part of Liverpool’s early success winning the First Division in 1946-47.

It was the only trophy he won at Anfield. Liddell was a one-club man collecting 228 goals. In 10 of his seasons at Liverpool, Liddell scored 10 or more goals. Liddell bagged a single-season best 30 league goals in 1954-55.

3. Gordon Hodgson

241 goals

Hodgson made his Liverpool debut in 1925. In eleven seasons at Anfield, Hodgson scored 241 goals. In nine of those 11 seasons, Hodgson scored 30 or more goals. His best season in the final third was in 1930-31 with 40 goals.

2. Roger Hunt

285 goals

Hunt plundered 285 goals for Liverpool from 1959 to 1970. In 19 of his 11 seasons with Liverpool, Hunt scored more than 10 goals. Hunt’s best season was in 1961-62 with 41 goals in the league. The Liverpool forward was a part of the England team that won the 1966 World Cup.

Prior to the tournament’s kick off, Hunt scored 29 goals during the 1965-66 season, topping the goalscoring charts for the season. Hunt won two First Divisions trophies at Liverpool along with one FA Cup.

1. Ian Rush

346 goals

It will be nearly impossible for a player to top Rush’s incredible goalscoring record for Liverpool. Rush scored 346 goals for the Reds in a career spanning 15 seasons. Eleven of those seasons finished with Rush bagging double-digit goals.

Twice Rush scored 30 or more goals with his best-ever season being the 1983-84 campaign. He scored 32 goals that season. During his time at Anfield, Rush won five First Division titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups, and two European Cups. How far is Rush ahead of current Liverpool star Mohamed Salah? Salah is just over 190 goals behind Rush.