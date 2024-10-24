Where are they now: Liverpool XI when Virgil van Dijk made his debut?

All about how Liverpool XI looked when Virgil van Dijk made his debut for the club

It’s been over 6 years since Virgil van Dijk signed for Liverpool. In arguably one of the greatest transfers in the history of the club, the Dutchman has revolutionized the Reds’ defence.

After a high-profile move from Southampton, van Dijk made his club debut for Liverpool in the FA Cup in the Merseyside Derby against Everton on the 5th of January, 2018. Liverpool took the lead in the 35th minute through a James Milner penalty.

22 minutes into the second half, Everton equalized through a perfectly placed goal from Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 67th minute. With just 6 minutes to go in the second half, it was the big Dutchman who stepped up to score the winner for Liverpool on his debut. The match ended 2-1 in Liverpool’s favor, as they advanced to the next round.

Here is a look at how Liverpool XI looked when Virgil van Dijk made his debut.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 24: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool shout during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

GK – Loris Karius

It was the German’s second year at Liverpool. He would go on to be a part of the club until 2022, despite a very forgetful Chaampions League final night in 2018, and a couple of loan spells between 2018 and 2021. Karius left to Newcastle United in 2022, and is currently a free agent now.

RB – Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez joined Liverpool from Charlton Athletic in 2015, and has remained a part of the club ever since.

CB – Joel Matip

Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk went on to form one of the most formidable center back pairings in their club’s history. Matip remained a part of the club until the end of the 2023/24 season, before announcing his retirement from the sport on the 12th of October, 2024.

LB – Andrew Robertson

2017/18 was Andrew Robertson’s first year at Liverpool, and to this day is one of the most integral players in Liverpool.

CDM – Emre Can

This was Emre Can’s last year at Liverpool. The veteran midfielder joined Juventus for the 2018/19 season. He currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, and captains them.

CM – James Milner

James Milner (via X)

The ageless James Milner would go on to be a key part of Liverpool until 2023. After 8 years at the club, the Englishman joined Brighton and Hove Albion in 2023, and he currently plays for them.

CAM – Adam Lallana

Adam Lallana was a dependable midfielder under Jurgen Klopp, and produced some iconic moments at the club, and the late winner against Norwich back in 2016 tops it. Lallana went on to be a part of Liverpool until 2020. He then joined Brighton and Hove Albion playing for the Seagulls for 4 years. He joined his boyhood club Southampton again in 2024.

LW – Sadio Mane

Liverpool’s Senegalese striker Sadio Mane controls the ball during the English League Cup final football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 27, 2022. – – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE.

One of the greatest attackers in Liverpool’s history, Sadio Mane was only in his second year at Liverpool. He would go on to play for them until 2022, before a high-profile move to Bayern Munich. He now plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, having joined them in 2023.

RW – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The talented Englishman never had it easy in his football career due to injuries. After 6 years at Liverpool, starting in 2017, he left for Besiktas in 2023, where he currently plays.

ST – Roberto Firmino

The ever-dependable Roberto Firmino will go down as one of the greatest strikers in Liverpool’s history. After 8 years with the club, Firmino left Liverpool for Al-Ahli in 2023.