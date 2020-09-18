Liverpool agree deal with Bayern Munich to sign Thiago Alcantara

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool have finally reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to bring reported top target, Thiago Alcantara, to Anfield before the October deadline.

That marks the end of a long-standing transfer saga involving plenty of claims and counterclaims, with the Reds now on the verge of securing the services of the Spanish midfielder.

As per the report, the reigning Premier League champions will pay £20million, potentially rising to £25million, with an extra £5million in add-ons over the course of Thiago’s four-year contract at Anfield.

Thiago Alcantara has won the Champions League twice with Barcelona and Bayern Munich (Getty Images)

Thiago looked set for a departure from the Allianz Arena this summer after talks over a new deal with Bayern Munich had failed to reach a positive conclusion. (h/t Sky Sports)

The 29-year-old had only 12 months remaining on his contract in Germany and it seems that the Bundesliga champions have now decided to cash in on him to avoid losing their prized asset for free next year. It has also been reported that Thiago will don the No.6 jersey at Liverpool during the 2020-21 campaign.

Thiago, who won 2 La Liga titles and the Champions League with Barcelona earlier in his career, spent seven successful seasons in Germany following his move to Bayern back in the summer of 2013.

The Spaniard won 7 Bundesliga titles and 4 domestic cups before capping off his illustrious stint at the Allianz Arena with a second Champions League winners’ medal.

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Bayern to sign Thiago (Getty Images)

Thiago made 40 appearances in all competitions as Bayern won the domestic double and beat PSG in the Champions League final to complete the continental treble last season.

The news of the Spaniard’s contract agreement comes as a massive boost to Jurgen Klopp’s brigade amid the uncertainty over Georginio Wijnaldum’s future. The Dutchman is yet to extend his contract at Anfield beyond 2021 and has been firmly linked with a switch to Barcelona.

The 29-year-old will be expected to add a lot of experience, quality and winning mentality to Liverpool’s midfield as the Reds look to consolidate on their PL success last season.



