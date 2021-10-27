Antonella Roccuzzo is the wife of arguably the most prominent football player on the planet, Lionel Messi

Antonella Roccuzzo is also from Argentina and was childhood friends with Lionel Messi. In addition, she is known for being the wife of one of the best in the football world.

Antonella Roccuzzo Facts

Antonella Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi Families

Roccuzzo was born on February 26, 1988, in Rosario, Argentina. She is 33 years old and her parents Jose Roccuzzo was a businessman by profession, and Patricia Roccuzzo Blanko was a homemaker. She completed her graduation from the University of Rosario.

Lionel Messi was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. He is 34 years old, and his parents Jorge Messi was a steel factory manager, and Celia Cuccittini was a magnet manufacturer. While growing up in a tight-knit football-loving family, Messi developed a passion for football at a very young age while constantly playing with his older brothers. He joined his first football club as Newell’s Old Boys when he was just six years old. This embraced the journey of football’s greatest.

Antonella Roccuzzo husband Lionel Messi

We all know how bigger of a stature Lionel Messi carries in the football world. A boy whose professional football career was threatened at the age of 10 due to growth hormone deficiency to become one of the greatest ever is remarkable.

At the age of six, when he first started playing for the Nowell’s Old Boys in Rosario, he scored 500 goals as a member of “The Machine of 87”.

A boy who was offered a contract to play for Barcelona on a paper napkin to become one of the club’s legends is incredible. Messi was an integral part of the “Baby Dream Team,” Barcelona’s greatest Youth side ever. He was the top scorer for that club with 36 goals in just 30 games for Cadets A.

After his debut for Barcelona in 2004-05, there was no stopping him as he rose to every occasion, every challenge that has been put infant of him and became of the greatest players of all time.

With a record of holding six Ballon d’Or awards, six European Golden Shoes, and a part of Ballon d’Or Dream Team. In his entire professional career with Barcelona, he won a record 35 trophies, including ten La-Liga titles, seven Cops del Rey titles, and four UEFA Champions Leagues.

He holds the record for most goals in La Liga with 474 goals, Most hattricks in La Liga with 36 goals. Messi has scored over 750 senior career goals for club and country and has the most goals by any player for a single club.



Antonella Roccuzzo kids

Lionel Messi and Rocuzzo were in a relationship practically from childhood since he has known his wife from the age of five as she was the cousin of Messi’s childhood best friend, Lucas Scaglia.

After dating for almost nine years, Messi and Antonella finally decided to tie the knot on June 30, 2017. They married at the Hotel City Center in Rosario in front of 250 guests, including his Barcelona mate Gerard Pique.

They have three sons together, with Thiago, born on November 2, 2012, followed by Mateo, born on September 11, 2015, and Ciro on March 10, 2018.

Messi told fcbarcelona.com that.

“You grow, and you learn. You gather experience in all aspects of life, on and off the field. But, as a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking, and it also helped me grow.”

Antonella Roccuzzo Career, Profession, Net Worth and House

Roccuzzo started her education at the local high school of Rosario. She attended the University of Rosario and initially wanted to become a dentist but later on studied social communication. Later on, Roccuzzo signed a deal with Ricky Sarkany, an Argentine fashion label.

Antonella had previously worked as a model, and presently she is going to open a footwear production with Luis Suarez‘s wife, Sofia Balbi. She has a net worth of $20 million, irrespective of Messi’s earning.

Messi and his wife have this fabulous mansion in the exclusive suburb of Castelldefels, situated 12 miles away from Camp Nou. The home boasts a small football pitch, a swimming pool, an indoor gym, and a playground for three children. In addition, the property has a view of the Balearic Sea which gives the Maestro stunning coastal views.

FAQs about Antonella Roccuzzo

