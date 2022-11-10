Linebet App Review | Sports betting and online casino games 

Overview of Linebet Mobile App

The Linebet mobile app has been designed so that all users can place bets at any time in a more convenient way. In it, you can use all the sports betting features, get various bonuses, play casino games and bet on your favorite sport.

All players from Bangladesh can use payment systems such as: Perfect Money, Skrill, uPay, Nagad, BKash, Rocket and others. You can read more about Linebet app review below.

About Linebet App

You can download the mobile app from the official Linebet website. It is designed for both Android and iOS systems.

After creating an account and registering, you will have access to betting on various sports, horse racing bets, online casino games, deposits and withdrawals. Below is detailed information about the mobile app:

App size – 30MB;

Cost – free of charge;

Operating system – Android and iOS;

Countries – Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and other Asian countries;

Languages – English, Hindi, Bengali;

Currencies – INR, BDT, EUR, USD.

Installing the Android Mobile App

In order to install the Linebet mobile app on your device, please follow the steps below:

Allow downloads from unknown sources in your device settings; Initiate the download process; Click on the Download button; Finish downloading the application; Install the Linebet apk file.

Once you have finished downloading the apk file, the Linebet app will be successfully installed on your device.

Supported Android Devices

The Linebet app is available on most Android devices. You will be able to install it on the latest devices, as well as on older ones. The list of supported devices:

Samsung SM-S908U;

Google Pixel 6;

Xiaomi M2012K11AG;

OnePlus 9 Pro;

Google Pixel 6 Pro;

OnePlus 8T;

Samsung SM-G780G;

OnePlus 7 Pro and others.

Installing the mobile app for iOS

Owners of iOS devices can also take advantage of all the features and install the Linebet app. All the steps you need to follow in order to install the mobile app:

Click on the Download button; Wait till the file appears on your device; Confirm the installation and wait until it is finished; Launch the Linebet application.

Supported iOS devices

Due to the low requirements of the application, you can install it on any iOS device, namely:

iPhone 5 and all models above;

iPad Air;

iPad mini 2;

iPad Pro and more.

Signing up and Logging in to Linebet App

After you have installed the mobile app on your device, you will have to create an account in order to start betting. The registration procedure is very simple and does not take much time. To create an account in the Linebet app, follow the instructions below:

In the app, click on the Register button; Click on the Quick registration button; Enter your country of residence; Select the currency (you will not be able to change it later); Enter the preferred type of bonus (for sports betting or casino games); Tick the Agreement to Linebet conditions; Click on the Register button.

After completing all the steps, you will see your account ID and password which are assigned automatically by the system. You will need to save them in order to log into your account later.

Once you have created your account, you need to log in. Follow the steps below to log in:

Start the Linebet application; Click on the Login button; Enter your account ID and password; Click on the Login button.

If you forget your password, you can click the Forgot password button to recover it. After that, you will be redirected to the specific page.

Sports Betting

In the Linebet app, players from Bangladesh will be able to find hundreds of different sports to bet on. The most popular ones are:

Cricket;

Kabaddi;

Football;

Tennis;

Ice hockey;

Basketball;

Formula 1;

Billiards and others.

The Linebet app offers its users a wide variety of betting options. You can bet on an event that will happen in the future, or on a match that has already started. Linebet betting options:

Pre-match betting;

Live betting;

Live broadcasts;

Live betting.

How to Place a Bet in the Linebet App

In order to start betting, you need to fund your account. The Betting app offers new users a promotional code, which you can use to increase your balance. To place a bet, you must:

Deposit at least 75 BDT to access all features and activate the welcome bonus; Open the Sports section; Find the event you wish to bet on; Select an event or put together a multi event express bet; Enter the amount you wish to bet; Confirm your bet.

Casino games in the Linebet app

As well as sports betting, there are plenty of casino games in the app. You can get a lucrative bonus of up to Taka 150,000 and with it 150 free spins. The most popular categories of online casino and in-app games:

Black Jack;

Slots;

Baccarat;

Hindi style Roulette;

Live casino games and many more.

Benefits of Using Linebet App

The Linebet app offers its Bangladeshi users many different features. The most important ones are:

Large selection of betting types;

More than 100 lines of sports betting;

Constant bonuses, promotions and promo codes;

Over 1,000 casino games from the most renowned vendors;

Various deposit and withdrawal options;

Support for most Android and iOS devices.

Install the Linebet app, register, get nice bonuses and bet at high odds.