Ranking Every Lincoln City Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Forget the gilded halls of the Premier League, there’s a different roar reverberating through the English third tier – the passionate bellow of Lincoln City Football Club and this article, we will see about the club players’s wage list for the 2023-24 season

Past glories, like the magical FA Cup triumph of ’52 and the recent League Two titles, are embers that still glow in the hearts of Lincoln fans. And the past few seasons have been a steady climb, fueled by playoff pushes and resolute mid-table finishes. Now, with Michael Appleton at the helm, the Imps are no longer content with just sniffing the summit – aiming to scale it.

Their 41-man squad is a tapestry woven with seasoned veterans and vibrant young threads. Jack Vale, the talismanic striker, reigns supreme at £5,100 a week, his predatory instincts and aerial dominance a constant threat.

But the midfield hums with the youthful energy of academy graduates like TJ Eyoma and Lewis Fiorini – their pace and skill a reminder that the future is Impish. So, while the Championship summit may still be a climb away, don’t underestimate the Imps. This potent blend of experience, youthful exuberance, and fanatical support could be the recipe for something special. Keep your gaze fixed on Lincolnshire – the Imps are on the march and inviting the whole city to join them.

Michael Skubala, Manager of Lincoln City celebrates after winning the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Lincoln City. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

15. Alex Mitchell

At just 21 and earning £2,500 weekly, Mitchell has already caught the eye of scouts with his fearless defending. Nicknamed “The Wall,” he throws himself into tackles with youthful zeal, while his growing composure under pressure bodes well for the future.

14. Tyler Walker

A towering target man raking in £2,600 weekly, Walker is the team’s battering ram up front. His aerial prowess and clinical finishing make him a constant threat, but whispers of inconsistency linger.

13. Ted Bishop

A midfield enigma earning £2,600 weekly, Bishop can seamlessly switch between defensive duties and playmaking. His pinpoint passing and tactical nous make him the team’s metronome, but some fans yearn for a more attacking spark.

12. TJ Eyoma

A versatile full-back on £2,600 weekly, Eyoma is equally adept at bombarding down the wing or providing defensive cover. His athleticism and pace terrorize opposing wingers, but questions remain about his crossing accuracy.

TJ Eyoma of Lincoln City looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Burton Albion and Lincoln City. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

11. Reeco Hackett

A jack-of-all-trades pocketing £2,700 weekly, Hackett thrives in chaos. He can whip in crosses from the left wing, orchestrate play as a roaming midfielder, or even sneak into the box to poach goals. His versatility is a blessing, but finding his true position could unlock his full potential.

10. Paudie O’Connor

Earning £2,800 weekly, “The Wall of Wicklow” relishes the aerial combat zone. His booming headers and commanding presence hold the backline like a fortress, but speedy attackers can make him sprint for his supper.

9. Lewis Montsma

Elegance personified, this Dutch maestro paints the pitch with laser-guided passes from his £3,000 weekly perch. His reading of the game is an open book, but his slender frame can crumple like parchment against burly forwards.

Lewis Montsma of Lincoln City warms up prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Fleetwood Town. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

8. Lasse Sørensen

Earning £3,000 weekly. A Danish whirlwind on the right flank, Sørensen tears down the wing with the wind in his hair and pinpoint crosses at his fingertips. He can even drop into midfield and orchestrate the tempo like a Viking bard. But beware, his defensive focus can wander like a wayward ship in a storm.

7. Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton: Earning £3,300 weekly, This Scottish terrier never met a ball he didn’t chase with fire in his eyes. His work rate would shame a marathon runner, and his tackles rattle like thunder through the midfield. But his touch can be as rough as a Highland fling, limiting his forays into attack.

6. Danny Mandroiu

An Irish enigma, Mandroiu can unlock defences with a single, shimmering pass or weave through midfield like a phantom on a £3,400 weekly wage. His vision is a kaleidoscope of possibilities, but his consistency can vanish like a mirage in the desert.

5. Ben House

Earning £3,500 weekly. This Scottish silk merchant spins threads of magic on the pitch, his delicate touches and killer passes picking any lock with finesse. But his slight frame can be as easily toppled as a porcelain doll in a mosh pit.

Ben House warms up during the Vanarama National League match between Eastleigh and Altrincham. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

4. Adam Jackson

A veteran leader pulling in £3,500 weekly, Jackson is the bedrock of the backline. His experience and calmness offer much-needed composure, but his advancing years raise questions about his long-term mobility.

3. Hakeeb Adelakun

A powerful winger earning £4,200 weekly, Adelakun is a one-man wrecking crew with his devastating right foot and overlapping runs. His crossing and finishing are lethal, but his hotheadedness can sometimes land him in trouble.

2. Ethan Erhahon

A young Scottish prospect on £4,300 weekly, Erhahon has drawn comparisons to Paul Iniesta with his cultured left foot and vision. His passing range and composure are exceptional, but he needs to add some bite to his game to truly dominate the midfield.

Ethan Erhahon of Lincoln City in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Lincoln City. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

1. Jack Vale

The team’s highest earner at £5,100 weekly, Vale is a box of magic who can single-handedly turn matches with his dazzling dribbling and finishing. His talent is undeniable, but his occasional lapses in concentration and disciplinary issues can be infuriating.

