Lille vs. Slavia Prague: UEFA Champions League Qualifying Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

The regular season of the football season has kicked off and is in full swing. However, the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League have been going on for quite a while, starting much ahead of the major leagues. Now it’s time for the UEFA Champions League Qualifying playoffs. Lille will take on Slavia Prague at Stade du Hainaut on the 20th of August, 9 pm. It is worth noting that Lille will not be playing at their home stadium, but rather at the home of Valenciennes, due to Lille’s stadium being a part of the Paris Olympics.

Lille, in the previous round, had a rather dramatic encounter. Having edged Fenerbahce in the first leg, 2-1, they came into the second leg and found themselves behind against Jose Mourinho’s men. The match then went to extra time, but to Lille’s fans’ delight, Jonathan David plucked out a victory for the French team in the 118th minute, to send them to the next round.

Slavia Prague, meanwhile finished 2nd in the Czech league last year. Hence, they were sent to the UEFA Champions League qualifiers’ third round. However, in the 3rd round, Slavia Prague hammered Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, 4-1 over two legs to earn a matchup against Lille. The team from Czechia had sealed the tie after winning the first leg 3-1 at home.

Team News and Predicted XI

Lille

Jonathan David (Via We Ain’t Got No History)

Aissa Mandi and Angel Gomes will not be a part of this leg against Slavia Prague. While Mandi will be serving a suspension he received in the first leg against Fenerbahce, the former Manchester United midfielder is recovering from a serious head injury.

Predicted XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Santos, Mukau, Andre; Cabella, Haraldsson; David

Slavia Prague

There aren’t many injury troubles for the team from Czechia. They will be looking forward to utilising this advantage to the maximum.

Predicted XI: Kinsky; Holes, Ogbu, Zima; Masopust, Dorley, Zafeiris, Diouf; Schranz, Chory, Provod

Match Deciding Duel

Jonathan David vs. Igoh Ogbu

Jonathan David has been in unbelievable form. Even in the second leg against Fenerbahce, he was the one who bailed out the French team. With the help of Hakon Arnar Haraldsson and the experienced Remy Cabella, David will just have to be clinical in front of goal. However, he will be up against Nigerian defender Igoh Ogbu. The agile defender will have his task cut out on the 20th of August.

Lille vs. Slavia Prague Odds

Lille: 1.72

Slavia Prague: 4.75

Prediction

Lille 2-0 Slavia Prague

Lille are the clear favorites, and playing at home conditions, they will be looking forward to making the best out of the first leg. Expect a clean sheet from the French team, with a goal from Jonathan David.