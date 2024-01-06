Ranking Every Leyton Orient Player by Wages in 2023-2024

All you should know about the wages of Leyton Orient players

Leyton Orient, a prominent team in England’s football scene, combines youthful energy with seasoned expertise. This piece delves into the highest earners at the club, highlighting their financial commitments, on-field roles, and recent performances.

In 2023, Leyton Orient’s total wage bill stands at £2,800,100 annually, with an average weekly expenditure of £53,850. This demonstrates the club’s strategic investment in player development and talent while maintaining financial viability.

15. Brandon Cooper

Brandon Cooper of Leyton Orient applauds the fans after the Emirates FA Cup (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

At just 23 years old, Wales centre-back Brandon Cooper commands a respectable £2,500 weekly (£130,000 annually). Cooper’s role in Leyton Orient’s defence is characterized by a robust and reliable presence. His ability to read the game and intercept plays makes him a formidable barrier in the backline.

Cooper’s potential for growth is significant; he is seen as a player who could develop into a defensive stalwart, bringing stability and resilience to the team’s defense. His current performances hint at a bright future, making him an integral part of Leyton Orient’s strategic defensive setup.

14. Adam Thompson

30-year-old Northern Irish defender Adam Thompson, earning £2,500 weekly (£130,000 yearly), is a bastion of experience and adaptability in Leyton Orient’s defense. Capable of playing both central and right-back positions, Thompson’s versatility is a significant asset.

His understanding of the game, combined with his physicality and tactical astuteness, allows him to adapt to various defensive scenarios effectively. Thompson’s presence not only fortifies the defense but also offers invaluable guidance to younger players, helping to foster a robust defensive unit.

13. Theo Archibald

Theo Archibald, a 25-year-old Scottish attacking midfielder, earns a weekly wage of £2,600 (£135,200 annually). His role in the team is defined by dynamism and flair. Operating on both wings, Archibald brings a unique blend of agility and technical skill, making him a constant threat to opposition defenses.

His ability to dribble past defenders and deliver pinpoint crosses adds a crucial dimension to Leyton Orient’s attack. Archibald’s contribution goes beyond just creating chances; his versatility and unpredictability on the field make him a vital cog in the team’s offensive machinery.

12. Omar Beckles

Earning £2,800 weekly (£145,600 annually), 31-year-old English centre-back Omar Beckles is a key defensive figure, renowned for his strength and aerial ability.

11. Max Sanders

24-year-old English defensive midfielder Max Sanders, with a salary of £2,900 weekly (£150,800 annually), is pivotal in controlling the midfield, known for his tactical intelligence and work rate.

10. Ethan Galbraith

Northern Irish midfielder Ethan Galbraith, 22, earns £3,300 weekly (£171,600 yearly). His versatility in defensive and attacking midfield roles makes him a valuable asset to the team’s strategy.

9. Darren Pratley

Veteran English defensive midfielder Darren Pratley, 38, commands a wage of £3,400 weekly (£176,800 annually). His experience and leadership are crucial in anchoring the midfield.

8. Dan Happe

Emmanuel Harvest, Tom James and Dan Happe of Leyton Orient celebrate after Tyrone Williams of Chesterfield (not pictured) scores a own goal (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Joining Pratley at the £3,400 weekly mark (£176,800 annually) is 24-year-old English centre-back Dan Happe. His defensive prowess and potential are key to the team’s long-term strategy.

7. Daniel Agyei

26-year-old English striker Daniel Agyei, also earning £3,400 weekly (£176,800 annually), is a significant attacking force, known for his pace and goal-scoring ability.

6. Aaron Drinan

Irish forward Aaron Drinan, 25, with a weekly salary of £3,500 (£182,000 annually), contributes to both right-wing and striker roles, adding versatility to Leyton Orient’s attack.

5. Sol Brynn

Sol Brynn of Leyton Orient during the Emirates FA Cup (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

22-year-old English goalkeeper Sol Brynn earns £3,600 weekly (£187,200 annually). His goalkeeping skills and potential as a rising talent are vital for the team’s defensive stability.

4. Jordan Graham

Earning £4,100 weekly (£213,200 annually), 28-year-old English left-winger Jordan Graham is essential for the team’s offensive play, known for his speed and ability to create scoring opportunities.

3. Joe Pigott

29-year-old English striker Joe Pigott, drawing a wage of £4,100 weekly (£213,200 annually), stands as a linchpin in Leyton Orient’s offensive line-up. His proficiency in front of goal is marked by a keen eye for positioning and a predatory instinct, enabling him to exploit even the slightest defensive lapses.

Pigott’s experience, honed across various tiers of English football, brings a level of seasoned expertise to the team, further enriching the attacking dynamics with his ability to hold up play and link with midfielders.

2. George Moncur

George Moncur, a 29-year-old English attacking midfielder, secures a weekly salary of £4,200 (£218,400 annually). Moncur’s role at Leyton Orient transcends traditional midfield duties; he is the creative heartbeat of the team.

Operating primarily in central and left attacking midfield positions, his vision and technical prowess enable him to orchestrate play and unlock defences. Moncur’s ability to drift between lines, coupled with his knack for timely passes and occasional strikes from distance, makes him an indispensable asset in Leyton Orient’s quest for success.

1. Ed Turns

Shaun McWilliams of Northampton Town contests the ball with Ed Turns of Leyton Orient (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Leading the wage bill is 20-year-old Welsh centre-back Ed Turns, earning £4,300 weekly (£223,600 annually). Turns is not just a player; he’s an investment in Leyton Orient’s future. His defensive acumen is characterized by astute reading of the game, robust tackling, and aerial superiority.

Beyond these, it’s his potential that truly sets him apart. Turns exhibits a maturity beyond his years, demonstrating leadership qualities and a level of consistency rare in players of his age. His development trajectory suggests he could be the cornerstone around which Leyton Orient builds its future squads.

Read More:

FAQ