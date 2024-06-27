DO YOU KNOW ABOUT LEVI COLWILL PROFILE? YOU’VE GOT TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT HIS WIFE, PERSONAL LIFE, NET WORTH, AND FAMILY

Levi Colwill was one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2022–23 Premier League season, and his stock at Chelsea continues to grow. He was one of the most impressive young players and one of the best defenders in the league at Brighton and Hove Albion under Roberto De Zerbi.

Colwill has primarily played as a center-back throughout his career, both at the club and international levels, as it aligns with his natural position. His tall stature, strength, passing skills, and pace have established him as an exciting and versatile defender. His playing style has been likened to that of Chelsea legend John Terry, with whom he shares his jersey number.

Full Name Levi Lamar Samuels Colwill Date of Birth 26 February 2003 Place of Birth Southampton, England Height 6 ft 2 in (1.87m) Position Centre Back Current Club Chelsea

Levi Colwill | Early Life and Family

Levi Colwill was born on February 26, 2003, in Southampton, England, to his father Levi Colwill Samuels and mother Deborah Samuel Colwill.

Levi Colwill began his football journey at the age of nine, when he joined Chelsea’s youth academy. Prior to that, he played for the Sunday League team City Central, where he was teammates with the current Bayern breakout star, Jamal Musiala.

In addition to his parents, Levi Colwill has a younger brother named Jayvon Colwill. His uncles, Barry and Byron Mason, achieved success by winning the 2014 FA Vase final with Sholing FC, where they defeated West Auckland Town. Levi Colwill had the honor of being a mascot and walking out at Wembley Stadium during that final.

Levi Colwill | Club Career

Chelsea

Levi Colwill started his junior career at the age of nine by joining Chelsea’s youth academy. In 2019, he made his debut for Chelsea’s under-18 team in a UEFA Youth League draw against Valencia. Colwill played a total of 22 times for the team and signed his first contract with Chelsea on his 17th birthday in February 2020.

However, due to a knee injury he picked up against Millwall, Colwill was sidelined for the remainder of the season. After recovering from the injury at the end of the previous season, Colwill returned to the pitch at the start of the 2020–21 season, in which Chelsea finished as runners-up.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 13: Colwill of Chelsea competes for a header with Raul Jimenez of Fulham during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Fulham FC at Stamford Bridge on January 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea retain Levi Colwill for another six years, securing the future of their talented defender with the club. The 20-year-old returned after a successful loan spell at Brighton, who wanted to keep him permanently, but Chelsea rejected their offer. Colwill’s loyalty and Chelsea’s faith in his capacity add another exciting young player to their strong squad.

Huddersfield Town

In the summer of 2021, he joined Championship side Huddersfield Town on loan for the 2021–2022 season. He made his debut on August 1 in a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory against Sheffield Wednesday and played his first league match against Derby County, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Nottingham Forest’s Welsh striker Brennan Johnson (L) fights for the ball with Huddersfield Town’s English defender Colwill during the English Championship play-off final football match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium in London, on May 29, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Colwill scored his first career goal in Huddersfield’s 2-1 victory against Sheffield United. Unfortunately, Colwill had to contend with ankle, knee, and hip problems, as well as contracting COVID-19 in the latter part of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

In the following season, which marked his breakout, Levi Colwill secured a season-long loan with Brighton. He made his Premier League debut as a substitute in a 2-1 victory over Manchester United. Colwill achieved his first Premier League start in a 2-1 home defeat against Aston Villa on November 13.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – MAY 21: Colwill and Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion share a word during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 21, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

By the end of the season, he had made 13 starts as Brighton secured qualification for the Europa League for the first time in club history. Colwill’s impressive performances caught the attention of Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, who sought to sign him permanently. However, Chelsea rejected Brighton’s £30-million transfer offer.

Levi Colwill | International Career

Levi Colwill represented England at the U-17 and U-19 levels, marking his debut with a goal against Sweden in a 2-0 victory. On August 27, 2021, he earned his first call-up to the U-21 team and made his debut in a 4-1 win against Andorra in Bournemouth.

On August 31, 2023, Colwill was called up to the senior England squad for the first time in their fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland. He made his senior debut during a friendly against Australia. After being called up again in November 2023, he withdrew from the squad due to injury.

Levi Colwill | Sponsors and Endorsements

Levi Colwill has no notable sponsorships or endorsements. However, it would not be surprising if major labels such as Nike, Adidas or Puma swoop in for him. As of now, he has signed a long-term deal with Chelsea, which will keep him at the London-based club until the summer of 2029.

Levi Colwill | Records and Statistics

The English center-back conquered Europe in 2023, lifting the UEFA European Under-21 Championship trophy after a tense 1-0 final win over Spain. His defensive heroics throughout the tournament earned him a prestigious spot in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Team of the Tournament, etching his name amongst Europe’s finest young talents.

Colwill’s brilliance wasn’t confined to European soil. He was also named to the prestigious IFFHS Men’s World Youth Team, solidifying his status as a global phenomenon.

The record and statistics of young Chelsea star Levi Colwill are listed in the table below:

Teams Matches Goals Assists Huddersfield 32 2 1 Chelsea 27 1 1 Chelsea U23 26 1 0 Brighton 22 0 2 Chelsea U18 18 0 1 Chelsea YL 3 0 0 England 1 0 0

Levi Colwill | Net Worth

As of now, Colwill has an estimated net worth of £5,102,240. His net worth, however, is undoubtedly going to rise as he recently signed a new contract with Chelsea, which will see him earn more than £100,000-a-week.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 13: Colwill of England looks on during the international friendly match between England and Australia at Wembley Stadium on October 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Levi Colwill’s market value has experienced a significant surge since his debut with Huddersfield. Initially valued at £2.5 million, his market worth rose to £10 million upon joining Brighton. Following Brighton’s £30 million bid, it increased to £35 million, and as of December 2023, his market value stands at an impressive £55 million, according to Transfermarkt.

