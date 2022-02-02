Who Is Miriam Sette? Meet The Wife Of Leonardo Spinazzola

Miriam Sette is famous for being the wife of Leonardo Spinazzola. She is also an Instagram influencer. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Apart from leading an enjoyable life, Miriam is also a supportive wife and a caring mother. She showed a strong commitment to their relationship when Leonardo wasn’t even a top footballer. Things have quite changed for the Italian star after he moved to Roma. He is currently a key player for Jose Mourinho’s team and has earned a lot of fame. However, very few people know about the exciting life of the love of his life. So today we are going to take a close look at the Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family of the stunning wife of Leonardo Spinazzola.

Miriam Sette Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 30, 1995 Place of Birth Italy Nationality Italian Residency N.A Husband Leonardo Spinazzola Job N.A Instagram N.A Height 5 ft 4 inch (165 cm) Weight 55 kg Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Miriam Sette Childhood and Family

Even though Miriam has gained fame over social media, she has maintained secrecy regarding her family details and early life. She hasn’t disclosed any information regarding her father and mother. However, the information that we have suggests that the Italian beauty enjoyed a comfortable and joyous childhood. She had the company of her older sister, Luana Sette. We still don’t know anything about the type of jobs that her parents did. But we haven’t given up on our search and are still are on the prowl for new data. So stay tuned to know more about the wife of Leonardo Spinazzola – Miriam.

Leonardo Spinazzola having quality time with his wife Miriam Sette. (Credit: Twitter)

Miriam Sette Education

Miriam graduated high school from a local institution. She hasn’t shared much information about her educational journey and what type of student she was. But we believe from an early age the Italian beauty was very ambitious. Whether she enrolled in a university after high school is a complete mystery that we are trying to solve at this moment, but we will update the article if we find new data.

Miriam Sette career

We are uncertain whether Miriam has a regular job. The information that we have firmly suggests that she mostly spends her time with family and friends. She is a committed housewife and takes care of every small thing concerning the Spinazzola family.

Miriam is very famous on social media. She currently has 77.4k followers on her Instagram profile. She has used her social media platforms to promote brands. The Italian lady has collaborated with big brands, and we believe the ventures have paid her well enough. She also has a profile on Tik Tok by the name – @miri_sette. So it is evident that she is on course to become a successful social media influencer.

Miriam Sette is a fierce supporter of her husband. (Picture was taken from Instagram)

Miriam Sette Net Worth

We know that Miriam is currently earning handsome money from her social media reach. However, due to the lack of information available online, we don’t know the exact number. It has been challenging for us to calculate her net worth for the same reason.

On the other hand, Leonardo’s current wages have been easier to track down. He currently earns a package of £5 Million-per-year at Roma. That puts him higher in the food chain of the Italian league. The Italian defender’s net worth is believed to be around £14 Million. Well, that’s a lot of money. Even if Miriam doesn’t earn a penny, their family would still enjoy a luxurious life.

Miriam Sette husband, Leonardo Spinazzola

Leonardo Spinazzola has been involved with the Italian league for a decade now. He was a part of the Juventus youth setup in his early career. After all the years, he struggled to find a cemented spot in the team and was shipped to several loan spells. He ended his long partnership with Old Lady in 2019 and moved to Roma. His move has been emphatic for the growth of his career as he has been an instant hit for Jose Mourinho’s setup. If we see his career graph, only good things seem to be on the card for him.

Leonardo Spinazzola is a star for the Italian national team. (Picture was taken from football-italia.net)

Miriam Sette and Leonardo Spinazzola relationship

Leonardo has known his wife since his teenage days. We are uncertain how the couple met and whether it was love at first sight. However, we do know that they were always meant to be together. Their teenage love soon grew into a passionate relationship. They decided to make the relationship official by tying the knot in 2020. The couple has been inseparable since their teenage days. But their bond became stronger after the arrival of their first child.

Miriam Sette and Leonardo Spinazzola tied the knot in 2020. (Picture was taken from corrieredellosport.it)

Miriam Sette and Leonardo Spinazzola Children

Miriam and Leonardo are the proud parents of two children. The duo welcomed their first son, Mattia, in May 2018. Their younger daughter, Sofia, first saw the light of the earth In February 2021. Miriam mostly spends her day playing with her two adorable children. She also posts photos with them regularly on her Instagram profile.

Leonardo Spinazzola with his wife and oldest son. (Credit: Miriam Sette , Laura Gozzi Photography)

Miriam Sette Social media

Miriam has gained popularity on major social media platforms. Her Instagram fan base stands at 77.4k followers. She posts regular content on her page. Mostly she posts pictures with her husband and his beautiful children. She has also done professional photoshoots for her handle. She keeps her audience engaged with updates about her day to day life. She is the kind of person that relishes the attraction. She also has an account on Tik Tok.

