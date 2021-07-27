Leon Bailey destined to play in the Premier League next season, but where?

Bayer Leverkusen’s up-and-coming star Leon Bailey looks destined to continue his development in the Premier League, with several top English sides pursuing his signature.

Aston Villa long seemed to be in prime position to land the 23-year-old before a host of Premier League clubs entered the race to sign one of the brightest prospects in the Bundesliga.

After seeing their initial bid of £25million knocked back by Leverkusen, the Lions were said to be preparing a new assault on the Jamaica international.

Dean Smith has identified the super-talented forward as his top priority to reinforce the attacking department.

But Villa will have to outplay stiff competition to bring Bailey to Villa Park.

Leicester City, Everton, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are determined to knock the West Midlands outfit down from the driving seat.

According to 90min, the King Power side could spoil Villa’s chances of taking the ex-Genk man to English shores.

Brendan Rodgers has already made three quality purchases this summer.

The long-serving Premier League left-back Ryan Bertrand signed a two-year deal, arriving as a free agent after running down his contract at Southampton.

BoubakarySoumare joined from Lille following a couple of eye-catching seasons in Ligue 1 to add strength and energy to the midfield department.

Last but not least, Leicester splashed out £25m to beat Liverpool to the signing of PatsonDaka, who was one of RB Salzburg’s most prolific players in the post-ErlingHaaland era.

Adding Bailey to the mix would be another massive boost to the Foxes’ hopes of finally securing a top-four finish after narrowly missing out on Champions League football in the past two seasons.

However, Villa are desperate to prevail in this keenly-contested race and will soon make a new push to convince the Germans to green-light the move.

Leverkusen paid Genk around €20m to sing Bailey in January 2017, beating the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to his signature in the process.

Die Werkself now look to make a sizeable profit from their prize asset’s departure.

With only two years left to run on his contract at the BayArena, Leverkusen face the final opportunity to earn a hefty compensation fee.

So, Bailey is widely expected to conclude his four-year stint in the Bundesliga this summer and take the next big step in his career.

AC Milan and Roma were also in the mix, but the Jamaican’s future is seemingly lying in the Premier League.

The only question is, who will win the race.