Leon Bailey 2022 Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Leon Bailey is a Jamaican professional football player who is currently playing for Premier League team Aston Villa and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

After showing superb performances in the Bundesliga, Leon Bailey was signed by English club Aston Villa in the summer of 2021. He hasn’t found his form until now, which is understandable considering many foreign players take some time to adapt to the new league. Bailey has suffered some injury issues in this term which has made life even more difficult for the Jamaican star.

Coming from Jamaica, Leon Bailey has enjoyed tremendous success in Europe. His career has become a motivation for a lot of young people back in his home country. Still 24, Bailey has a long road ahead of him. However, to understand him properly, we have to learn more about his journey so far. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Leon Bailey Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Cassava Piece, Jamaica Father’s Name Craig Butler Mother’s Name N.A Star Sign Leo Net Worth €15 Million (£12.5 Million) Age 24 years Date of Birth 9 August 1997 Nationality Jamaican Position Left Winger Youth Clubs Phoenix All Stars Academy, Anif Jugend, Liefering, AS Trenčín Senior Clubs Genk, Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa Achievements (Selected) N.A Girlfriend Stephanie Hope Children One Sponsorships N.A Social Media Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Leon Bailey net worth and salary

Due to his influential spell in the Bundesliga, Aston Villa awarded the Jamaican a huge-money deal in order to convince him to join. He is currently earning 5 Million Euros (4.2 Million Pounds) per year, which puts him among the highest earners of the Villains.

We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that Bailey has a net worth of €15Million (£12.5 Million). The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts and sponsorship deals.

Leon Bailey’s ravaging display has slowed down since switching to the Premier League. Even though recurring injury issues could be termed as one of the reasons, he hasn’t given many convincing spells in the games he played in this term either. In order to get a better deal in future, he has to showcase a lot of consistency.

Leon Bailey has a net worth of €15 Million (£12.5 Million). (Credit: tothelaneandback.com)

Leon Bailey Club Career

Leon Bailey started his career at the Phoenix All-Star Academy, run by his adoptive father, Craig Butler. His skills were exceptional from the beginning. He and his father tried getting contracts from K.R.C. Genk, Standard Liège and AFC Ajax. But it didn’t work out because of work permit issues.

Bailey finally signed a contract with Austrian non-league side Anif Jugend in 2011. Later he moved to Liefering. After one season with the Austrian club, he joined AS Trenčín.

Leon Bailey signed his first senior contract with K.R.C. Genk in 2015. After making his debut on 21 August 2015 in a 3–1 away defeat against Sint-Truiden, he went on to play 77 matches across all competitions scoring 15 goals and providing 21 assists.

Even though Manchester United and Chelsea showed interest in him, Bailey signed for Bayer Leverkusen in January 2017. He made his debut on 3 February 2017 against Hamburg. Bailey’s spell with the German team was superb as he scored 39 goals and picked up 26 assists in 156 matches. His last season in Germany was so spectacular that several English teams showed interest in him.

Leon Bailey in action for Aston Villa. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Upon arriving at Aston Villa on 4 August 2021, Bailey became one of the club’s highest earners. He debuted on 14 August 2021 against Watford and scored his first goal on 18 September 2021 against Everton.

Bailey hasn’t been able to put out a consistent spell for Aston Villa. Considering his arrival from a foreign league, he might take some time to adjust. It remains to be seen when he gets back to his best.

Leon Bailey International career

Leon Bailey played a friendly match for the Jamaican U-23 team against Cayman Islands under-23 when he scored a direct free-kick goal. His relationship with the Jamaican federation has been complex over the years.

Leon Bailey while playing for Jamaica. (Image: Cory Knowlton)

Despite getting call ups, he didn’t participate and suggested the federation improve the standard. Later in May 2019, Bailey was selected for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He made his debut on 17 June 2019 against Honduras. He has played a total of 12 international matches since then.

Leon Bailey Family

Leon Bailey was born on 9 August 1997 in Cassava Piece, Jamaica. We don’t know what happened with his biological parents as they were not around. Later a football coach named Craig Butler adopted Bailey with 23 other children.

Butler coached the Aston Villa star from childhood. He did several odd jobs, including cleaning toilets to earn money which he later used to take Bailey and his biological son to Europe in an attempt to secure a professional deal for them.

Leon Bailey with his father. (Credit: change.org)

Leon Bailey Girlfriend – Stephanie Hope

Leon Bailey met his girlfriend in 2019. It didn’t take them to understand that they are made for each other. They have become a power couple over time. In June 2020, they welcomed a beautiful baby boy.

We have no information regarding Leon Bailey’s sponsorship and endorsement deals. He hasn’t endorsed any product using social media accounts.

Leon Bailey Car and Tattoo

Leon Bailey has a picture of a lion tattooed on his right shoulder. We have no information regarding the Jamaican star’s car.

Leon Bailey Social Media

Leon Bailey is active on major social media platforms.

FAQs about Leon Bailey

What is Leon Bailey’s net worth? Leon Bailey’s net worth is €15 Million (£12.5 Million). How many clubs have Leon Bailey played for? Bailey has played with three clubs at senior level – Genk, Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa. How old is Leon Bailey? He is 24 years old. Nationality of Leon Bailey? He is Jamaican. Has Leon Bailey ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.