Leo Hjelde 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Leo Hjelde is a Norwegian professional football player who plays as a centre-back for Rotherham United on loan from Leeds United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Leo Hjelde is a promising young footballer who currently plays as a centre-back for Rotherham United on loan from Leeds United. Born on October 28, 2003, in Trondheim, Norway, Hjelde started his football career at a young age, playing for his local club, Trond.

With his impressive performances and potential, Hjelde is considered one of the brightest young talents in Norwegian football. He has a bright future ahead of him, and fans and pundits alike will be watching his progress with interest in the years to come. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Leo Hjelde Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Nottingham, England Father’s Name Jon Olav Hjelde Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Virgo Net Worth £107 k Age 19 Birthday 26 August 2003 Nationality English Position Defender Senior Clubs Celtic, Ross County, Leeds United, Rotherham United. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Leo Hjelde’s Net Worth and Salary

Leo Hjelde is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £107k as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €800k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £52k per year playing for Leeds United as a Defender.

Leo Hjelde Club Career

Hjelde joined the youth academy at Rosenborg in 2015 and quickly impressed the staff and fans with his skills and potential. He progressed through the ranks and made his first-team debut in July 2020, at just 16 years old, in a Norwegian Cup game against Brattvåg. He went on to make his league debut in October 2020, playing the full 90 minutes in a match against Sandefjord.

Despite being a young player, Hjelde quickly established himself as an important member of Rosenborg’s squad. He played in a total of 22 games for the club in the 2020 season, helping them finish in second place in the Norwegian top-flight league, the Eliteserien.

In the summer of 2021, Hjelde caught the attention of Celtic, who were impressed with his performances at Rosenborg. He was signed on loan for the 2021-22 season, with an option to make the deal permanent.

Since joining Celtic, Hjelde has continued to impress with his strong defensive performances and ability to read the game. He made his debut for the club in a Europa League qualifier against Jablonec in July 2021 and has since played in a number of important games for the team.

Leo signed for Leeds United in August 2021 on a four-year deal, for an undisclosed fee. He made his debut for the club in the FA Cup against West Ham United in January 2022, before making his Premier League debut the following week. Hjelde joined Rotherham United on loan for the 2022-23 season in January 2023.

Leo Hjelde International Career

Hjelde has also represented Norway at the youth international level, playing for the U16, U17, U18, and U19 teams. He was part of the Norway U19 team that won the Nordic Cup in 2021, where he played a key role in the team’s defence. Hjelde’s talent and potential have not gone unnoticed, and he has been praised for his maturity and composure on the pitch despite his young age.

Leo Hjelde Family

Leo Hjelde was born on 26 August 2003 in Nottingham, England. His father’s name is Jon Olav Hjelde and his mother’s name is not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. His father is a former Nottingham Forest and Rosenborg was a defender in that, when he was playing for the south Korean k League club Busan I’cons at that time Leo was born. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Leo Hjelde’s Girlfriend

The Defender prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Leo Hjelde has been seen endorsing Adidas company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Leo Hjelde Cars and Tattoos

Leo Hjelde’s car details are not available on the internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Leo Hjelde has not inked his skin yet.

